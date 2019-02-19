22nd Annual Rainbow PUSH Wall Street Project Economic Summit Adjourns with Congresswoman Maxine Waters Applauding Rev. Jackson's Leadership

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 22nd Annual Wall Street Project Economic Summit ended the three-day Summit with Congresswoman Maxine Waters delivering a powerful keynote during the annual Business Luncheon. With standing room only, the Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee applauded Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. founder and president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, and organizer of the Wall Street Project, for his invaluable leadership and continuous mission to create equal opportunities for African Americans and other people of color.

Congresswoman Waters shared that African Americans face challenges to close the wealth gap and America have a problem providing opportunities for people of color; but she called to action to improve diversity on boards and C-Suite level and in asset management; implement a Rooney Rule to hire and engage diverse asset management firms and retire the term "emerging." "This is a new day; a black woman has the gavel. People all over the world will hear it and I intend to use it," stated Congresswoman Waters.

The Summit explored "400 Years Later: Closing the Wealth Gap, Expanding Opportunity" with a gathering of prominent thought and business leaders in the country. Conversations on closing the racial wealth gap, the state of telecom and evolution of digital currencies, the tech industries and how they are expanding wealth opportunities, supplier diversity opportunities, diversity and inclusion on corporate boards and in C-suites, investing in Africa and globally far surpassed attendees' expectations.

During the closing luncheon, Rev. Jackson honored Scott Stringer, Comptroller, City of New York for his continued commitment and alignment on diversity and accountability in boardrooms; and David L. Casey, Vice President, Workforce Strategies & Chief Diversity Officer, CVS Health for driving strategic diversity management, equal opportunity/affirmative action and workforce development strategies in the retail pharmacy space.

Additional Highlights from the 2019 Summit included:

Mayor Bill De Blasio praising Rev. Jackson on his legacy, impact on the world, and continued efforts in the fight for equality and announcing a potential run for the 2020 Presidential Candidacy.

praising on his legacy, impact on the world, and continued efforts in the fight for equality and announcing a potential run for the 2020 Presidential Candidacy. A fireside chat with Thomas M. Moriarty , Chief Policy and External Affairs Officer, General Counsel, CVS Health about their current initiative, Building Healthier Communities , and innovative approaches within the African American communities. Additionally, CVS Health shared their commitment to advance healthcare and health needs beyond the traditional aisle.

, Chief Policy and External Affairs Officer, General Counsel, CVS Health about their current initiative, , and innovative approaches within the African American communities. Additionally, CVS Health shared their commitment to advance healthcare and health needs beyond the traditional aisle. An exclusive panel 'Level Up: Business of Hip Hop' with Percy "Master P" Miller on utilizing his mogul platform to empower the next generation of black entrepreneurship.

on utilizing his mogul platform to empower the next generation of black entrepreneurship. A One-On-One Conversation with Toni Townes-Whitley , President, U.S Regulated Industries Microsoft Corporation.

, President, U.S Regulated Industries Microsoft Corporation. A forum offering solutions to the current global trade policies under this U.S. administration with the Honorable Nkosi Holomisa, Deputy Minister of Labor, The Republic of South Africa .

