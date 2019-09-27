$23.5 Mn Plethysmograph Market - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plethysmograph - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Plethysmograph Market accounted for $15.15 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $23.50 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for advanced diagnostic devices, growing awareness about plethysmographs, and increasing incidence of lung and vascular diseases are some key factors influencing the market growth. However, factors such as the availability of alternatives and the existence of stringent regulations are hampering the market growth.



A plethysmograph is a medical device used for measuring volume fluctuations in an organ or whole-body using blood pressure cuffs and sensors through which vascular and lung diseases can be diagnosed. Different types of plethysmograph could be engaged for different purposes in the medical sector.



Based on End-user, Hospitals segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the increasing prevalence of acute and chronic diseases, rising number of highly skilled and experienced pulmonologists, and government initiatives are the growing factores in this segment.



By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence of lung diseases, rising research and funding activities, and increasing healthcare spending in this region.



Some of the key players in Plethysmograph market include BD (CareFusion), GANSHORN Medicine Electronic GmbH, Cosmed Srl, Medical Electronic Construction, Geratherm Medical AG, Hokanson, MGC Diagnostics, and Vyaire Medical Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Plethysmograph Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Adult

5.3 Baby



6 Global Plethysmograph Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Body Plethysmograph

6.3 Limbs Plethysmograph

6.4 Lung

6.5 Other Types



7 Global Plethysmograph Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Clinics

7.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.5 Other End Users



8 Global Plethysmograph Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 BD (CareFusion)

10.2 GANSHORN Medicine Electronic GmbH

10.3 Cosmed Srl

10.4 Medical Electronic Construction

10.5 Geratherm Medical AG

10.6 Hokanson

10.7 MGC Diagnostics

10.8 Vyaire Medical Inc



