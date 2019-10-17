$23.78 Billion Computer Vision Market Outlook - Global Forecast to 2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities
Oct 17, 2019, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "computer vision - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Computer Vision market accounted for $11.04 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $23.78 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.
Increasing need for quality inspection and automation, rising demand for vision-guided robotic systems and high adoption of 3d computer vision systems are the major factors driving the market growth. However, Lack of Flexible Computer Vision Solutions is restraining market growth.
PC vision is an interdisciplinary logical field that manages how PCs can be made to increase abnormal state understanding from advanced pictures or recordings. From the point of view of building, it looks to mechanize errands that the human visual framework can do.
Based on End User, Non-Industrial Vertical segment is expected to have a considerable growth over the forecast period due to high adoption of robotics in the healthcare industry has led to the increase in demand for computer vision systems in non-industrial vertical. By geography, Asia Pacific is constantly enhancing during the forecast period due to increasing strong competition among customer Electronics Company in APAC is likely to boost the adoption of computer vision systems in the region.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Some of the key players profiled in the Computer Vision Market include:
- Basler
- Baumer Optronic
- Cadence Design Systems
- Ceva
- Cognex
- Intel
- Isra Vision
- Jai A/S
- Keyence
- Mediatek
- Mvtec Software
- National Instruments
- Omron
- Sick
- Sony
- Synopsys
- Teledyne Technologies
- Texas Instruments
- Tordivel As
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Computer Vision Market, By Component
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Software
5.2.1 Deep Learning
5.2.2 Traditional Computer Vision
5.3 Hardware
5.3.1 Frame Grabbers
5.3.2 LED Lighting
5.3.3 Optics
5.3.4 Processors
5.3.4.1 Digital signal processing (DSPS)
5.3.4.2 Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGAS)
5.3.4.3 Microcontrollers and Microprocessors
5.3.4.4 vision processing unit (VPU)
5.3.5 Cameras
5.3.5.1 Frame Rate
5.3.5.1.1 <_br _5="">5.3.5.1.2 25-125 FPS
5.3.5.1.3 More Than 125 FPS
5.3.5.2 Sensor Type
5.3.5.2.1 Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)
5.3.5.2.2 Charge Coupled Devices (CCD)
5.3.6 Interface Standards
5.3.6.1 USB 2.0
5.3.6.2 USB 3.0
5.3.6.3 Camera Link
5.3.6.4 Camera Link HS
5.3.6.5 Gige
5.3.6.6 Other Interface Standards
5.3.6.6.1 Coaxpress
5.3.6.6.2 EMVA-1288
5.3.6.6.3 Genicam
5.3.6.7 Format
5.3.6.7.1 Area Scan
5.3.6.7.2 Line Scan
6 Global Computer Vision Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 PC-Based Computer Vision Systems
6.3 Smart Cameras-Based Computer Vision Systems
7 Global Computer Vision Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Identification
7.3 Measurement
7.4 Positioning & Guidance
7.5 Predictive Maintenance
7.6 Quality Assurance & Inspection
8 Global Computer Vision Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Industrial Vertical
8.2.1 Automotive
8.2.2 Electronics and Semiconductor
8.2.3 Glass
8.2.4 Metals
8.2.5 Wood and Paper
8.2.6 Food and Packaging
8.2.8.1 Food
8.2.8.2 Packaging
8.2.7 Machinery
8.2.8 Printing
8.2.9 Rubber and Plastics
8.2.10 Solar Panel Manufacturing
8.2.11 Textiles
8.3 Non-Industrial Vertical
8.3.1 Agriculture
8.3.2 Autonomous and Semi Autonomous Vehicles
8.3.3 Healthcare
8.3.4 Intelligent Transportation Systems
8.3.5 Postal and Logistics
8.3.6 Retail
8.3.7 Security and Surveillance
8.3.8 Sports and Entertainment
9 Global Computer Vision Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
