23.9% of Aquascapers Identified as LGBTQIA, New Aquascaping Study by Aquarium Friend Finds

SEATTLE, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 23.9% of aquascapers identify as LGBTQIA, according to a new study by Aquarium Friend .

The survey also found that aquascaping is an affordable hobby. 47.2% of aquascapers spent between $100-500 to establish their tank and 68.8% of aquascapers spend $0-50 a month on maintenance costs.

The Aquarium Friend survey polled a sample of 1,089 aquascapers from all over the world. The survey was conducted online in February 2021.

The Aquascaping Survey investigated aquascaping demographics, time and money commitments, favorite aquascaping styles, and primary benefits and drawbacks of the hobby.

Younger generations (millennials and Generation Z) dominate aquascaping: The survey found that 35% of aquascapers are millennials and 32.4% are Generation Z.

Aquascaping is not as time intensive as you might imagine: 61.1% of aquascapers spend less than 5 hours per month on maintenance.

Relaxation and stress relief are the top benefits: Many aquascapers talk about the deep benefits of the hobby. An aquascaped tank is a beautiful aquarium but it is also a "sense of serenity, "...a form of meditation," and a "...teach[er] [about] how interconnected life on our green dot is."

People enjoy experimenting with aquascaping styles: Aquascapers are split among various style categories, with creating their own design (39.4%), nature (29.7%), and jungle (11.7%) as the most popular styles for tanks.

Aquascaping competitions are growing in popularity: 6.2% of aquascapers have participated in competitions. All aquascaping contest providers noted increasing numbers of contestant entries.

Complete Survey Results: https://www.aquariumfriend.com/aquascaping-survey/

Study Methodology

The study sampled 1,089 aquascapers globally. Respondents were spread throughout the world (71.2% based in North America, 11.2% in Europe, 4.3% in Asia, 8.4% in Australian and New Zealand, 3% in Africa, 1.6% in the Middle East, and 0.4% in South America) and gender (42.3% women, 54.8% men, 2.9% non-binary).

Aquarium Friend is a website for all levels of aquarists to learn about the fish, plants, and equipment needed to start, maintain, improve, and enjoy your aquarium.

