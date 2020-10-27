230,000 GTE Financial Members to Benefit From New Mobile App

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GTE Financial, one of Florida's largest credit unions, has launched their new and improved mobile app with many new features, including an exciting tool that allows members full control of their cards. Members can replace their lost, damaged, or stolen physical cards virtually and instantly with a new, digital card. They can continue their day hassle-free and use this virtual card for online purchases until their physical card is received in the mail or they pick one up at a GTE Community Financial Center.

GTE Financial

"We are committed to identifying and removing the biggest pain points in banking. Every year GTE Financial receives 25,000 requests for card replacements after loss, theft, damage or fraud - and replacing cards can be a hassle. We were determined to make this a better experience for our members. Our digital card is different from other virtual cards because it securely provides the member with the actual card they will receive, delivered digitally. This is not a temporary card—the card created in the app will be identical to the new physical card that members can have delivered via mail, an expedited service, or pick up at a location," said Brian Best, president and CEO of GTE Financial.

GTE Mobile seamlessly integrates your cards, payments and money management into an innovative experience, so banking is ultra-convenient, simple and fast," explained GTE Financial's Chief Operating Officer, Chad Burney, who worked with a global provider of financial services technology, Fiserv, to bring this innovation to life.

Himanshu Patel, Executive Vice President of Card Services at Fiserv, stated, "We are proud to enable GTE Financial to support their members' financial growth and digital journey to fiscal knowledge and independence. In a world that is moving faster than ever before, it is an honor to work with the credit union to deliver solutions that are in step with the way people live and work today."

GTE Financial supports almost five million mobile logins every year. "It is our duty to make our members' digital experience effortless, relevant and remarkable. We have consistently been leaders in embracing new technology and enhancing our members' experience with innovative channels like OnScreen, where members interact with a Member Advocate in real-time, right on the screen. We are not only providing these tools, but also offering them in each member's preferred language: English or Spanish," said Burney.

GTE Financial members can also benefit from other convenient app features like:

Turning cards on and off instantly

Customizing debit and credit card transaction alerts and preferences

Redeeming and managing points and rewards

Paying bills, transferring money and taking a picture to deposit checks

Paying credit card, home or auto loans

Viewing balances, activity and transaction details

Using Face ID for quick and secure login

Finding the nearest free ATM—from among 30,000+ across the country

Connecting with GTE Locations, finding contact info and starting a Live Chat

The GTE Mobile App is now available to their 230,000 members. To learn more about this new app, visit www.gtefinancial.org.

About GTE Financial

GTE Financial is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than $2 billion in assets and 23 Community Financial Centers located throughout West Central Florida. Chartered in 1935, GTE Financial is locally owned and operated in the Tampa Bay area, serving more than 230,000 individuals and businesses. More information on GTE Financial can be found at www.gtefinancial.org .

