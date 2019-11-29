$238.35 Million Silicon Nitride Markets - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities
Nov 29, 2019, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicon Nitride - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Silicon Nitride market accounted for $91.68 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $238.35 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.
Use of silicon nitride as an alternative in many end-use industries and superior properties of silicon nitride balls are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the high cost of manufacturing is restraining market growth.
Silicon nitride balls, also known as the silicon nitride ceramic balls, are mainly used in bearing. The raw materials used to manufacture silicon nitride balls include silicon nitride fine powder and sintering aids such as aluminium oxide and yttrium oxide.
Based on Type, Sintered Silicon Nitride (SSN) segment the growth of the segment is constantly enhancing due to its wide range of applications such as components in glow plugs in diesel engines, pre-combustion chambers, turbochargers, rocker arm pads in spark-ignition engines, and components in exhaust gas control valves are driving the segment in the market.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the growing innovation and the rising demand for improved products in the end-use industries are driving the use of silicon nitride in the region.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 ApplicationAnalysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Silicon Nitride Market, By Size
5.1 Introduction
5.2 <_5 />5.3 <_0 />5.4 <_5 />5.5 >1.5 Inch
6 Global Silicon Nitride Market, By Grade
6.1 Introduction
6.2 High Purity Grade
6.3 Low Purity Grade
6.4 Standard Grade
7 Global Silicon Nitride Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Ceramic Grade
7.3 Hot Pressed Silicon Nitride (HPSN)
7.4 Reaction Bonded Silicon Nitride (RBSN)
7.5 Sintered Silicon Nitride (SSN)
7.6 Pressureless Sintered Silicon Nitride
7.7 Other Types
8 Global Silicon Nitride Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Bearings
8.3 Ceramics and Components
8.4 Cutting Tools
8.5 Electronic Circuit Manufacturing
8.6 Engine Components
8.7 LED Industry
8.8 Medical Devices
8.9 Metal working tools
8.10 Reciprocating Engine Components
8.11 Solar Energy Industry
8.12 Turbochargers
8.13 Other Applications
9 Global Silicon Nitride Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Aerospace
9.3 Automotive
9.4 Electronics and Semiconductor
9.5 General Industry
9.6 Medical & Healthcare
9.7 Oil and Gas
9.8 Photovoltaic
9.9 Other End Users
10 Global Silicon Nitride Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 UBE
12.2 3M
12.3 Alzchem
12.4 Ceramtec
12.5 Coorstek
12.6 Denka
12.7 H.C. Stark
12.8 Kyocera Corporation
12.9 Morgan Advanced Materials
12.10 Rogers Corporation
12.11 Toshiba
12.12 Vesta Si
12.13 Yantai Tomley Hi-Tech Advanced Materials
Share this article