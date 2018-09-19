24 Years After Opening, Life Time Athletic Eagan Unveils $7 Million Renovation

"My vision in the 80's was to create a place that would positively impact people's lives," said Akradi. "The idea behind Life Time Fitness—three separate words—was to help people in their life, to give them time and to help with their fitness goals. Today, fitness is just one component of what we do and now, as Life Time, we bring healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment together every day to wow our members and to help them live healthy, happy lives."

The re-opening of the Eagan club represents just a fraction of the more than $30 million investment Life Time is making in the Twin Cities in 2018 and moving into next year. The company annually allocates millions of dollars to keep its clubs like new. This includes everything from new cardio and strength equipment to lighting, sound and experience enhancements, to club renovations and expansions for new programming like Alpha Training. Woodbury, Minnetonka, Coon Rapids, Highland Park, St. Louis Park and other clubs across the metro also saw nearly $14 million in improvements this year alone.

As well, Life Time introduced Life Time Sport at the former Winter Park last month; will open its first stand-alone Life Time Swim school in Maple Grove in December and is set to open three Life Time Work spaces in 2019 in St. Louis Park, downtown Minneapolis and the new Life Time in Edina at Southdale Mall. Life Time headquarters, located in Chanhassen is also expanding with the addition of a new corporate office building set to open in mid-2019.

When the new Life Time Athletic Eagan opens Friday morning, Founding Member Robyn Torell who has visited Life Time nearly 5,800 times since the club opened will find a plethora of enhancements for her and her family, including:

New regulation-size basketball court for Ultimate Hoops leagues, pick up games and training

New Alpha Studio and GTX Training area with new programming and all new equipment

Four new group fitness, yoga and barre studios with state-of-the art technology

Fully remodeled and expanded LifeCafe with new menu options

Renovated pool, Child Center, LifeClinic (physical therapy and chiropractic care) and LifeSpa

"It's the community that has made this place so special for so long," Robyn says. "We've gone through 20+ years life experiences together and truly has become like home."

Life Time Athletic Eagan will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. A range of membership options are available for individuals, couples and families. For more information about Life Time Athletic, please call 651.688.3000, or visit our website.

About Life Time® – Healthy Way of Life

Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across 139 destinations in 39 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. The company employs 35,000 Team Members across the U.S. and Canada and 5,600 in MN.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.lifetime.life

