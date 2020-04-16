[24]7.ai Adds Free Voice AI Solution to Help Businesses Handle Call Volumes During Times of Crisis

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- [24]7.ai, a global leader in intent-driven customer engagement solutions, today announced that it extending its complimentary rapid response offers to include [24]7 Voice in addition to its [24]7 Answers and agent console [24]7 Chat offerings, to help enterprises handle call volumes related to the COVID-19 virus. The [24]7 Voice solution is designed to enable businesses to launch an automated self-service FAQ system and deploy it to a phone number. This solution, which enables consumers to guide themselves through a menu of customized information over the phone, can be implemented in as little as two days.

"Responding to questions from consumers is critical, especially during unusual times," said Rohan Ganeson, chief operating officer for [24]7.ai. "We had such a strong response to our digital self-service FAQ offerings that we decided to make a voice solution available to companies as well. Together, these solutions can make it a lot easier to provide consumers with the answers they need while reducing the volume of calls to the contact center."

[24]7 Voice elevates the customer experience and enables enterprises to bring old-school IVR through the digital transformation it needs to meet modern customer expectations. The promotional version includes self-manage tools that allow companies to quickly and easily update and publish COVID-19 related FAQs and answers with directed dialogue menus.

The promotional offer is available to all companies immediately, at no charge for 60 days if they order before May 31, 2020. Those who choose to keep it beyond 60 days may do so at a discounted rate. Telephony and/or SMS charges not included. For more information click here.

About [24]7.ai

[24]7.ai is redefining the way companies interact with consumers. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning to understand consumer intent, the company's technology helps companies create a personalized, predictive and effortless customer experience across all channels. The world's largest and most recognizable brands are using intent-driven engagement from [24]7.ai to assist several hundred million visitors annually, through more than 1.5 billion conversations, most of which are automated. The result is an order of magnitude improvement in digital adoption, customer satisfaction, and revenue growth.

[24]7 and [24]7.ai are trademarks of [24]7.ai, Inc. All other brands, products or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

