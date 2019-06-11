[24]7.ai Named A Leader in Conversational AI for Customer Service 2019 by Independent Research Firm

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- [24]7.ai, a global leader in intent-driven customer engagement solutions, announced that it has been recognized as a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Conversational AI for Customer Service, Q2 2019. [24]7.ai received a differentiated rating in six out of ten criteria, including vision, human and AI blending, and vertical specialization.

This industry report evaluated the [24]7 AIVA conversational AI platform against 10 criteria, finding that "[24]7.ai's vertical features stand out from the pack. Deep libraries of domain-specific intents and quick- start bots for verticals show [24]7.ai is strong in an area where most vendors fall behind."

The report continued, "[24]7.ai is moving toward a toolkit approach, allowing brands to get something simple up and running on their own. But for complex use cases, [24]7.ai can provide the army of resources required."

"Companies are strategically investing in conversational AI capabilities to interact with customers in a natural and effortless way," said Lisa Matherly, vice president of Marketing for [24]7.ai. "To be named a leader in the 'The Forrester New Wave™: Conversational AI for Customer Service is, in our opinion, a strong testament to our vision, and our investment in blending the best of Human Intelligence and AI to deliver a superior customer experience."

To read an in-depth analysis of [24]7 AIVA, and how it performs in several critical areas, download the report here.

Connect with [24]7.ai

Follow us on Twitter: @24_7_inc and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-7-ai

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/247US

About [24]7.ai

[24]7.ai is redefining the way companies interact with consumers. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning to understand consumer intent, the company's technology helps companies create a personalized, predictive and effortless customer experience across all channels. The world's largest and most recognizable brands are using intent-driven engagement from [24]7.ai to assist several hundred million visitors annually, through more than 1.5 billion conversations, most of which are automated. The result is an order of magnitude improvement in digital adoption, customer satisfaction, and revenue growth. For more information, visit: https://www.247.ai/

[24]7 and [24]7.ai are trademarks of [24]7.ai, Inc. All other brands, products or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

Contact

Ian Bain

VP Corporate Communications

Ian.Bain@247.ai

SOURCE [24]7.ai

Related Links

https://www.247.ai

