[24]7.ai positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for CX Management Services by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading CX Management Service providers

[24]7.ai, with its comprehensive technology customer experience management, receives strong ratings across the parameters of service excellence and customer impact

MIDDLETON, Mass., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named [24]7.ai as a 2022 service leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global CX Management Services market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading service providers in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Priyanka Panhale, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "[24]7.ai helps organizations drive value from their CX investments and achieve their business goals through its expertise in voice configuration, BOT building, general configuration services, third-party system integration, and FAQ building. The company is extensively focused on augmenting its service capabilities and investing in enabling partners and customers to be self-serve. [24]7.ai's ability to address diverse customer needs across industry verticals, robust roadmap and vision, and comprehensive service capabilities, have received strong ratings across service excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in SPARK Matrix: CX Management Services, 2022."

[24]7.ai is a provider of AI-driven customer engagement solutions. The company specializes in conversational AI, customer service technology, customer experience, self-service, online customer journeys, smart IVRs, virtual agents, machine learning, intent-driven customer engagement, and customer experience as a service (CXaaS). [24]7.ai offers [24]7.ai Management Customer Engagement, which consists of [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud, agent services, and CX transformation. The [24]7.ai Managed Customer Engagement fuses [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud with digitally driven and emotionally intelligent customer service agents to drive continual improvement for the best possible CX outcomes.

In response to this recognition, Lisa Matherly, SVP of Marketing for [24]7.ai, said "At our core, we want to make it simple for companies to provide a world-class customer experience, and customer experience management is essential to that effort. Being named a leader in Quadrant Solutions' SPARK Matrix demonstrates that our end-to-end omnichannel & customer experience as a service (CXaaS) offering stands out in the market in its ability to do just that. Combined with human insights and services, we help companies deliver a truly superior experience."

Due to the growing digital transformation and customer-centric initiatives across industry segments, a robust personalized customer experience strategy is considered among the most essential to meet the ever-growing customer expectations, improve brand loyalty, and win over the competition. The COVID-19 outbreak has led to unprecedented disruption across major industries. Technology investments have risen over the last few years, driven mainly by the pent-up demand in addition to the eventual economic recovery of the key markets across the geographical regions.

Organizations are seeking agility and continuous improvement throughout their internal processes, workflows, as well as CX services. Owing to the increase in such demands, businesses are looking to outsource customer experience management (CXM) and partner with CXM service providers in order to keep up with rising customer expectations and technological advancements. For the purpose of driving enhanced customer experiences, organizations are looking at service providers that focus on having a consultative approach in curating a robust infrastructure aligned with the customer needs

About [24]7.ai

[24]7.ai uses artificial intelligence, human insight, and deep vertical expertise to produce personalized, consistent, and satisfying customer experiences. The company's advanced conversational AI platform, combined with more than 20 years of contact centre operational expertise, empowers the world's largest and most recognizable brands to deliver natural, frictionless conversations across all digital and voice channels. For more information, visit http://www.247.ai.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

