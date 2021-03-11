248.82 Thousand MT Growth in Gelatin Market 2020-2024 | 41% Growth to Come from Europe | Technavio

More details: Download Free Sample Report

Gelatin Market: Material Landscape

Based on the material, the market saw maximum growth in the pig skin segment. The production of gelatin from pig skin is short, and the pre-treatment requires less time. This is one of the major factors driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in this segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Gelatin Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, Europe is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 41% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. The presence of large manufacturers and increasing demand for gelatin in industries such as personal care and F&B will be crucial in driving the growth of the gelatin market in Europe over the forecast period.

Germany and France are the key markets for gelatin in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA, North America, and South America.

Major Three Vendors in Gelatin Market:

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Darling Ingredients Inc. operates its business through segments such as Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The company offers gelatin for pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, fuel, bio-energy, and fertilizer industries.

Ewald-Gelatine GmbH

Ewald-Gelatine GmbH operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers gelatin for food, pet food, and feed.

Gelita AG

Gelita AG operates its business through segments such as Gelatine, Collagen Peptides, Fat, Proteins, Minerals, and Hemostats. The company offers gelatin for food, pharmaceutical, and specialties applications.

Companies Covered:

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Ewald-Gelatine GmbH

Gelita AG

GELNEX

India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd.

Juncà Gelatines SL

Lapi Gelatine Spa

Nitta Gelatin Inc.

Tessenderlo Group NV

Trobas Gelatine BV

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

