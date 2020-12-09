24by7Security appoints Jim McKeen As Director of Business Development

Jim McKeen brings with him over twenty-five years of verifiable success in building sales designed to enhance market share and increase net revenue. With Jim comes his dynamic, growth-oriented, and high-energy personality, making him a perfect fit for the company's endeavors.

"I am very excited about joining 24by7Security. I have known Sanjay for many, many years, so this seemed like a perfect fit. We just finally made it official! Please reach out to me if you or anyone else has any questions about Cybersecurity or Compliance."

Jim obtained his Bachelor's in Management Information Systems from Western Connecticut University. He has also been a part of many South Florida based communities and groups, some of which include being a member of the Nova Southeastern University Advisory Board, and past President of the South Florida Healthcare Information Management Society Systems (HIMSS).

Sanjay Deo, President and Founder of 24By7Security, said, "We're very excited to have Jim on board. His depth of experience, knowledge, and management capabilities will complement our growing team as we enter the new year. He has a knack for identifying and capitalizing on new/emerging market opportunities that many people in the South Florida area know him for." Having completed over 1000 risk assessments in the last few years, 24By7Security now looks forward to the next 1000! This is an interesting period of accelerated growth for the company as it seeks to grow its flagship services to healthcare and other industries, while expanding into new market segments with the recently announced Registered Provider Organization (RPO) accreditation to assist Department of Defense contractors with CMMC, a mandatory Cybersecurity certification.

About 24By7Security, Inc.

24By7Security provides a robust menu of Cybersecurity and Compliance services, contemplating security and privacy needs in a variety of industries, including those which are regulated such as Healthcare, Financial Services, Education and others. 24By7Security leverages relevant industry standards such as NIST Cybersecurity Framework, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53, NIST 800-171 and CMMC. To learn more, visit www.24By7Security.com.

