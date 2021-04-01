24By7Security Appoints Victoria (Kleinman) Kuhlman As Director of Sales

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 24By7Security formally announces that Victoria (Kleinman) Kuhlman has come onboard the company as its Director of Sales. With this onboarding, 24By7Security adds yet another powerhouse expert under its wing. With the executive sales team growing, she will assist in maintaining and cultivating C-level relationships while driving business for the cybersecurity and compliance consulting firm.

With over thirteen-years of verifiable success in selling a wide range of services and IT solutions, Victoria brings her proactive, consultative, and strategic personality to the company. With this winning combination, it makes her a perfect fit for the company's endeavors. "It just seemed like a natural fit with my qualifications and direct and indirect channel sales experience. I hope to be the missing piece of the puzzle here at 24By7Security that will elevate us to the next level by helping to continue to propel the company's future growth specifically through business development with strategic partners across the country."

Victoria obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Villanova University. She has extensive knowledge working in the Pennsylvania area early in her career before transitioning to Florida to pursue success in another state. Having held executive positions since her move, Victoria sees herself as a highly disciplined and results-driven producer with a proven history of consistently exceeding sales quota and revenue targets.

Sanjay Deo, President and Founder of 24By7Security, said, "We are so happy to add yet another sales expert to our company. Her expertise, knowledge, and professional capabilities will complement our growing sales team as we continue marching forward throughout 2021. She just has this instinct with managing the sales process and we know that she will make the most of any opportunity that gets thrown her way." This is an interesting period of accelerated growth for the company as it seeks to grow its flagship services to healthcare and other industries, while expanding into new market segments. Having completed over 1000 risk assessments in the last few years, 24By7Security is looking to expand with its CMMC and PCI DSS services, while continuing to hold the fort with the company's original suite of cybersecurity and compliance services.

