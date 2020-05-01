24By7Security Launches CMMC Readiness Assessment Services for Defense Contractors

In upcoming months, the Department of Defense will require that all contractors and suppliers doing business with the Defense Department comply with CMMC standards. In response to increased cybersecurity threats across the defense supply chain, the Department of Defense has established this new security measure to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), Federal Contract Information (FCI), and other sensitive data residing on systems and networks owned by defense contractors.

The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC V1.02) was released in March 2020. The CMMC model will supersede the previous Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement or DFARS 252.204-7012 requirement of cybersecurity self-certification. Instead, contractors will undergo a certification process based on review by an accredited third-party assessment organization.

24By7Security's team of experts will help identify gaps against CMMC requirements. In addition, the readiness service options available include remediation road mapping, preparation of policy and procedures, vulnerability assessments, penetration testing and other services as may be required.

Having conducted over 1000 security risk assessments for highly regulated industries, including government, healthcare, higher education and financial services, the award-winning advisory team is highly experienced in security frameworks and regulations. This experience lends to helping defense contractors prepare their organizations for cybersecurity audits, regulatory compliance, and certification readiness.

"Audit readiness and preparation are the most arduous part of the process," says Sanjay Deo, Founder and President of 24By7Security. "We can guide your organization through the CMMC process in the most efficient and cost-effective manner."

Starting in Fall of 2020, a number of select Department of Defense RFPs will include a requirement that all bidding contractors must meet a minimum of Level 1 of CMMC to qualify. CMMC has five levels. These certification requirements will continue to be phased in over the next several years until it is a prerequisite to bid on any contract with the Department of Defense.

