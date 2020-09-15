24HourDocs.com Launches Online Telemedicine Website in California

"We believe that access to a doctor should be simple and easy. For non-emergency conditions you should be able to see a doctor now, anytime and anywhere. You should be able to see your doctor using your laptop, cell-phone or via phone call, when appropriate. There's no need to wait for weeks to see your doctor or drive to an urgent care and wait in a crowded, busy, waiting room with sick people," says Steve Easley, 24HourDocs.com COO.

The 24HourDocs physicians are U.S. licensed physicians who are board certified in their respective fields. The physicians adhere to the highest medical standards and believe in putting quality and safety before anything else. The physicians undergo extensive background checks to ensure proper education, training, licensure, work history and experience.

In addition to General Medical Care and Urgent Care, 24hourdocs.com also provides specialists in Mental Health and Gastroenterology. They treat over 100 different non-emergency conditions including upper respiratory infections, strep throat, pink eye, rash and urinary tract infections to just name a few. Our Mental Health therapists manage relationship troubles, stress, anxiety, depression and grief to just name a few conditions. Our Gastroenterologists serve as a point of consult for non-procedural general Digestive Health conditions.

"We have a simple philosophy! Providing the highest quality care with easy access, low cost and convenience. It's as easy as a patient requesting a visit on our website or app, immediately being seen by a doctor and picking up a prescription if needed. Easy.Simple.Done. The way it should be!" adds Steve Easley.

24HourDocs.com is seeing patients in California to start and will be expanding to many states across the U.S. by the end of 2021. Learn more information about 24HourDocs.com by visiting their website.

