25,000 Exhibitors Bring Sustainable Opportunities to 125th Canton Fair

"The Canton Fair is welcoming more companies with intellectual property protection, private brands and marketing capabilities that demonstrate high-tech and value-added products," said Xu Bing, Spokesperson of the Canton Fair and Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre.

To enable global buying and selling, the Fair has made efforts in spurring innovation in promotion, using AI technology and big data and launching global marketing with emphasis on social media and search engine. In the meanwhile, following the latest trade and policy trends, Canton Fair will host more than 20 forums as well as 50 product demonstrations and business matching seminars. Highlights include:

The 2019 Canton Fair International Market Forum, with a focus on promoting China and Russia's strategic partners on the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, will promote the consolidation of Sino-Russian economic and trade cooperation.

Global Cooperation Networking for International Pavilion will highlight the opportunities that Canton Fair brings to the Greater Bay Area as a trade platform, encouraging business participation and resource exchange between domestic and international companies.

Canton Fair's efforts to promote sustainable development also include poverty alleviation for domestic businesses. More than 700 companies from less-developed areas have been given free exhibition space and included in themed promotion events, introducing local specials to the international market and creating new market options to global buyers.

For more information, please visit: https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en/index.aspx

About Canton Fair

The China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, is held biannually in Guangzhou every spring and fall. Established in 1957, the fair is now a comprehensive exhibition with the longest history, highest level, largest scale and largest number of products as well as the broadest distribution of buyer origins and the highest business turnover in China.

