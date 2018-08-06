25,000 Kids To Receive The Gift Of Shoes This Back To School Season

SEATTLE, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For most children, going back to school is exciting. It means a return to learning, playing and being with friends. But for some kids, back to school is filled with anxiety about fitting in. Many children across the U.S. live in poverty, and new shoes are a luxury some families cannot afford. Nordstrom is partnering with its customers, New Balance and the nonprofit Shoes That Fit to help 25,000 students in need start the school year off right – with a pair of brand-new, properly fitting shoes.

"It's remarkable what a pair of new shoes can do for a child and their self-esteem," said Amy Fass, executive director at Shoes That Fit. "When a child feels comfortable and confident, they're better prepared to succeed and thrive at school, on the playground and at home. We're so happy that Nordstrom and their customers are working with us to make that happen this back to school season."

From August 6 to October 1, customers can visit any U.S. Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack or Last Chance store to purchase $10 Shoes That Fit giving cards. Each giving card goes toward the gift of one pair of New Balance shoes for a child in need in the local community. Giving cards can be found in Nordstrom Shoe and Kidswear departments, as well as at Nordstrom Rack checkouts. Customers can also purchase giving cards online through the Shoes That Fit website, ShoesThatFit.org.

"Shoes That Fit made a tremendous impact on our school and community," said Melissa Gray, Chicago Public Schools community liaison. "Some of our students don't have the luxury of new shoes often. They were so excited they immediately put them on, and seeing the joy in their faces was priceless. On behalf of our staff, students, parents and families, we are profoundly grateful for Shoes That Fit and the opportunity they give to students."

Nordstrom has supported Shoes That Fit since 2010. In that time, the company has helped Shoes That Fit reach nearly 140,000 children across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

"We're thrilled to continue supporting Shoes That Fit and the life-changing services they provide to children in the communities we serve," said Scott Meden, chief marketing officer at Nordstrom. "You can't overstate the impact a new pair of sneakers can have on the lives of these kids. They open up a world of new possibilities where kids are more excited and engaged, both in and out of the classroom. We're thankful to both our customers and New Balance for helping to make this program possible."

Nordstrom's partnership with Shoes That Fit is just one of many ways the company gives back to important causes. Through its Gift Card Give Back program, which donates 1% of all gift card sales, Nordstrom supports nonprofits in every community it does business. In 2017, the company gave more than $9 million through cash grants, its employee charitable match program and disaster relief donations. Additional information on the company's charitable giving efforts can be found at NordstromCares.com.

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 372 stores in 40 states, including 122 full-line stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico; 239 Nordstrom Rack stores; two Jeffrey boutiques; two clearance stores; six Trunk Club clubhouses; and its Nordstrom Local service concept.

