25 Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites and Crypto Casinos in 2021

DETROIT, March 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have become an increasingly popular payment method for online casinos today.

One of the main reasons is all the benefits you get from bitcoin payments, such as increased privacy, low fees, fast payouts, larger bonuses, and extra security.

There's some disadvantages to bitcoin casinos you need to watch out for, though. Some gambling sites that accept bitcoin can be shady and attempt to rip you off with unfair games and high wagering requirements to payout.

For this review we identified all the legitimate BTC casinos and sorted them by most fair and best paying. So whether you want to play bitcoin poker, slots, or place a BTC bet on your favorite team, this list has you covered.

Top picks for the best crypto gambling sites online:

Best payout bitcoin casino: Red Dog Best bitcoin bonuses and promotions: Bitstarz Best for bitcoin poker: Ignition Best for etherium and LTC: 7Bit Casino Best BTC sports betting site: Bovada Best for EU players: CloudBet Most unique games: Fortune Jack Best live dealers: CafeCasino Best for csgo players: CSGOEmpire

Runner ups for best BTC casino:

Best BTC casinos in the UK:

Best BTC pokies in Australia and NZ:

Best BTC casinos in Canada:

Benchmarks we use to evaluate bitcoin gambling sites (our ranking methodology):

Low house edge

Licensed and provably fair

Number of games available

Variety of cryptocurrencies accepted

Bonus deals and promotions

Payout speed and low wagering requirements

Customer support

The sites below scored highest in these benchmarks.

Top 5 Bitcoin Casinos and Gambling Sites

1. Red Dog - Best Payout BTC Casino

Red Dog Casino is the best bitcoin casino for high RTP slot games and fair play. This casino has many options for the bettor to pick, with different themes and different payout structures. It also has options for 5-reel, 3-reel, or jackpot slots, all of which are fun to gamble in their own way.

Red Dog also has specialty games to choose from, apart from their casino games. These options on this online casino are fun and different from the classic games. It gives the gambler a chance to play bingo, Keno, and a few other games not offered by other bitcoin casinos.

Pros:

Huge selection of slot games

Different and unique games to choose from

Great welcome bonus

2. BitStarz - Best Promotions and BTC Bonuses

Like the other sites, BitStarz offers bitcoin gamblers casino games, poker games, and some other 'specialty' games like a live dice table, but where it differs from its competition is the quantity and quality of promotions and bonuses .

A section on their site explains their odds publicly and displays the code used for their games so independent testers can verify that it is fair.

Pros:

The user interface is appealing and easy to use

Promotions are the best in the business

Provably fair games

3. Ignition Casino - Best Bitcoin Poker

Ignition Casino is by far the best choice for online BTC poker and blackjack. It is very user-friendly, the website is laid out well, and is easily navigated. Their choice in casino games, virtual bitcoin games, live poker, and promotions give this bitcoin gambling site an easy A.

For bitcoin poker, they have multiple options for the user, with Play Now and Tournaments as the two most common choices, but they also have a game called Zone Poker for those who don't want a break in the action. They are able to fold their hand and then immediately move to a new table with a new hand in a matter of seconds. This game mode is quite fun and keeps the money flowing and the winner happy.

Ignition Casino also gets a leg up on the competition with the number of different deposit bonuses, referral bonuses, and welcome bonuses available.

Pros:

User-friendly interface with ease to get around the website.

Multiple options of games, from poker, live tables, and virtual sports.

The best choice of deposit, referral, and bad beat bonuses.

4. 7Bit Casino - Best Choice of Games

7Bit Casino comes out on top with the sheer amount of games they have available for the gambler to play. They have your classic live games, table games, and slot games, but they have over 4000 different variations of these games to choose from.

7Bit Casino has 11 different game providers on their gambling site, each with its own section, so if you only want to gamble exclusively on Booming Games slot machines, you can. The amount of games on this site also allows bitcoin gambling to never get boring, as there will always be a new game for you to play.

They also have a "Jackpot" section, which allows the gambler to see the biggest jackpots available. At the time of writing this, the biggest jackpot is currently a little over 20,000 BTC.

Pros:

Over 4,000 games to choose from

Ability to sort games by company, available JackPot, etc.

Visually pleasing

5. Bovada - Best Crypto Sports Betting

Bovada is the best site for sports gambling, and is one of the few sports gambling websites that accept bitcoin, and allow you to place bets using bitcoin. With choices of all 4 of the 'major' sports, Bovada also has options for 31 other sports leagues, and some other options such as political betting and "Numbers Games' which is just a 3 number lottery that re-rolls every 5 minutes.

Bovada also has a dedicated horse racing book on the casino site. Unlike all of the other bitcoin casinos that offer virtual sports racing, Bovada allows the user to bet on live horse races. The bitcoin bettor can choose from different tracks, betting futures, and has the option for virtual betting like the other websites do.

Bovada's virtual racer has options other than sports, where you can bet on Camels, supercars, greyhounds, and virtual basketball/ soccer leagues. These extra options make Bovada the best option for the avid sports gambler.

Pros:

Lots of sports to bet on, 35 different leagues.

Their virtual sportsbook is better than the other bitcoin casinos

Has exclusive membership offers

How to Choose the Best Bitcoin Casino

Bonuses and Promotions

Easily the best site for Bonuses and Promotions is Bitstarz. Their Welcome Bonus is the best we have seen offering a 100% match of your bitcoin up to 1 BTC for your first deposits.

Coming in second and third for promotions, Ignition Casino and Bovada both have nice welcome bonuses. With Ignition having an Unlimited 25% Bitcoin Match Bonus for every deposit and Bovada having bitcoin bonuses on your first three deposits. Both sites offer more deposit bonuses after your first one, but neither of these bitcoin casinos can match the offers that FortuneJack has.

Depositing and Withdrawal Options

All of the sites use the same type of deposit/withdrawal system where you have to verify your account before you can withdraw. However, there are some sites that have a fee when you withdraw from your account. We hate these fees, so below each site is outlined in what they charge, and who has the worst fee for withdrawing.

The best withdrawal system goes to 7Bit Casino and Ignition Casino who stand above the rest as they have no fees when withdrawing from your account. Most gambling sites have a withdrawal fee, and this is to keep their customers from withdrawing, and instead keep gambling on their site. So having no withdrawal fee is a huge plus as there is no 'penalty' for wanting to take out your winnings.

The rest of the sites have a few stipulations for withdrawing from them. For example, FortuneJack has a minimum withdrawal of 0.004BTC, and Bovada has a small withdrawal fee, usually around $1.00 USD.

But the worst withdrawal system has to be CafeCasino. They charge an ungodly amount to take out your bitcoin from their site. Cafe Casino has a $75 withdrawal fee. This is clearly there to keep the gambler from taking their money out of the site, and they also charge a percentage fee if you have less than 75 dollars in your account. By far the worst withdrawal system of all the bitcoin casinos.

Range of Casino Games

Cafe Casino and 7Bit Casino are the best for the range of casino games. 7Bit has over 4,000 different to choose from and CafeCasino has the best option for JackPot multipliers, with some of their slot games having a 5x multiplier.

User Interface

Ignition Casino and Bovada are the top two choices for the user interface. They don't do anything flashy with huge sliding pictures, or big red text to catch your eye. The simplicity of the gambling site, with the speed, that both websites load at is hard to match. Although 7Bit Casino and FortuneJack might look better, their site performance takes a hit with all of the flashy stuff they added.

Additional Features

Bovada has the best additional features, as it is the only site of the 5 to offer real sports gambling. All of the other bitcoin casinos offered virtual sports and virtual gambling. Whereas Bovada allows you to bet bitcoin on 35 different leagues.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Red Dog Casino is the best bitcoin casino out of the ones we tested, for a few reasons. First, their user interface is the best, as it lays out all the games for you right away when you load in. There isn't anything flashy on the screen trying to get you to play a certain game, or asking you to refer a friend. Their site also loads the fastest out of all of them, so when you click on different tabs or games, you aren't stuck waiting for 10-15 seconds for it to load. Simplicity is key.

Their choice of games is great, and the live table section has a nice feature that other gambling sites don't. Finally, they have nice promotions to go along with the site. They might not be able to match BitStarz and their promotions , but let's be honest, who can? They have 6 promotions in total, from their first deposit bonuses, tell a friend bonus, and more, they can at least give Bitstarz a run for their money in this section.

Overall, Red Dog was the best when looking at user-friendliness, promotions, variety of games, fairness, and withdrawal systems.

Original article from: https://www.leanbackplayer.com/casino-payment-methods/bitcoin-casinos/

You probably don't need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It's worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.

BTC gambling sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online poker is available and legal where you live. Leanbackplayer is a casino comparison and review site established in 2018, LBP reviews are independent and reader-supported and we may receive commissions for recommendations made in our websites guides, this does not affect our rankings methodology and we always recommend sites we believe will provide the most enjoyable gaming experience.

Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE leanbackplayer.com