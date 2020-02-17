$25+ Billion Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Outlook, 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is expected to reach $25.09 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2018 to 2026.



Low cost, high accuracy & speed, and exact outcomes even from low sample input are the fundamental advantages it offers over Sanger's sequencing technique. It is utilized to execute different applications for example, biomarker discovery, oncology studies, personalized medicine, agricultural & animal research, and others. It has streamlined nucleotide analysis and has generally replaced conventional tools of genomics, particularly microarray efficiently. Consequently, these aforementioned factors help in expanding the market share.



Factors such as rise in technological advancements and increase in partnerships & collaborations are driving the market growth. Though, lack of skilled professionals, and ethical & legal limitations are projected to inhibit the growth of the market. Moreover, cloud computing as a potential data management service and lucrative opportunities in emerging markets may provide ample opportunities for the market growth.



By end-user, academic institutes & research centers segment acquired significant growth in the market owing to the increasing number of collaborations between the market players and academic & research institutions and on the account of wide usage of these methodologies in research and Ph.D. projects, on-site bioinformatics courses, and workshops across regions, and the development of cost-efficient products and services for researchers is leading to the market growth.



The key vendors mentioned are 10x Genomics, Agilent Technologies Inc, Beckman Coulter (A Subsidiary of Danaher), Becton, Dickinson and Company, BGI, Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Genewiz, Illumina Inc, Macrogen Inc, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, Perkinelmer Inc, Qiagen N.V. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



