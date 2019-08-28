$25+ Billion Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market - Global Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes market accounted for $14.26 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $25.51 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Expansive acknowledegment of bundling tapes because of simplicity of pertinence and broad scope of uses in the bundling business are fueling the market growth. However, increases in raw material prices are restraining the market growth.

Sealing & strapping tapes utilized while bundling boxes and containers help amid transport and reinforces the bundles bearing critical weight. This tape is best reasonable for palletizing, general bundling, shading coding, unitizing, packaging and container fixing.

By Type of Adhesive, Acrylic segment fuels the market share during the forecast period due to various favorable circumstances of acrylic glues in fixing and tying bundling tapes incorporate prevalent waterproofing and superb bond.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the estimated period owing to largest exporters of packaging materials globally. biggest exporters of bundling materials universally. Cheap work costs and the accessibility of locally delivered crude materials have additionally added to the development of the market in this region

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market, By Type of Adhesive

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Silicone

5.3 Rubber

5.4 Acrylic

5.5 Other Type of Adhesives



6 Global Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyvinyl Chloride

6.3 Polypropylene

6.4 Paper

6.5 Other Materials



7 Global Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Strapping & Bundling

7.3 Carton Sealing



8 Global Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Wuhan Huaxia Nanfeng Adhesive Tapes

10.2 Mactac

10.3 Nichiban

10.4 Shurtapes Technologies

10.5 Scapa Group PLC

10.6 Tesa SE

10.7 Intertape Polymer Group

10.8 Nitto Denko Corporation

10.9 3M Company

10.10 Avery Dennison Corporation

10.11 Berry Plastics Corporation

10.12 Advanced Tapes International

10.13 CCT Tapes

10.14 Ajit Industries



