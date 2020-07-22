$25+ Billion Worldwide Smart Mining Solution Industry to 2027 - by Type, Automated Equipment, Sales Channel & Geography

DUBLIN, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Mining Solution - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Mining Solution market accounted for $9.20 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $25.34 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are increasing adoption of novel technologies, rising demand for autonomous vehicles, and need to ensure miner's safety. However, inadequate infrastructure is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Smart mining is a process that makes use of advanced technology to obtain improved safety, reduced operational costs, and better productivity for a mine site. Smart mining solutions are being increasingly incorporated into traditional mining approaches because of the benefits provided by it.



By automated equipment, the excavators segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which can be attributed to its increasing application in various mining activities. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing construction activities along with rising disposable income of people in this region.



Some of the key players in Smart Mining Solution Market include Rockwell Automation Inc, Hexagon AB, Caterpillar Inc, Komatsu Ltd, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd, Atlas Copco, SAP SE, Symboticware Inc, Stone Three Mining Pty Ltd, Alastri, and Trimble Navigation Limited.



