$25+ Billion Worldwide Smart Mining Solution Industry to 2027 - by Type, Automated Equipment, Sales Channel & Geography
Jul 22, 2020, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Mining Solution - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Mining Solution market accounted for $9.20 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $25.34 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are increasing adoption of novel technologies, rising demand for autonomous vehicles, and need to ensure miner's safety. However, inadequate infrastructure is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Smart mining is a process that makes use of advanced technology to obtain improved safety, reduced operational costs, and better productivity for a mine site. Smart mining solutions are being increasingly incorporated into traditional mining approaches because of the benefits provided by it.
By automated equipment, the excavators segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which can be attributed to its increasing application in various mining activities. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing construction activities along with rising disposable income of people in this region.
Some of the key players in Smart Mining Solution Market include Rockwell Automation Inc, Hexagon AB, Caterpillar Inc, Komatsu Ltd, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd, Atlas Copco, SAP SE, Symboticware Inc, Stone Three Mining Pty Ltd, Alastri, and Trimble Navigation Limited.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Emerging Markets
3.7 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Smart Mining Solution Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Hardware
5.2.1 Intelligent Systems
5.2.2 Sensors
5.2.3 Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) Tags
5.3 Software
5.3.1 Connectivity Solutions
5.3.2 Data & Operation Management Software
5.3.3 Remote Management Solutions
5.3.4 Safety & Security Systems
5.3.5 Asset Management Solutions
5.3.6 Analytics Solutions
5.3.7 Logistics Software
5.4 Services
5.4.1 Product Training Services
5.4.2 System Integration & Implementation Services
5.4.3 Consulting Services
5.4.4 Support & Maintenance
6 Global Smart Mining Solution Market, By Automated Equipment
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Drillers & Breakers
6.3 Excavators
6.4 Robotic Trucks
6.5 Load Haul Dumpers
7 Global Smart Mining Solution Market, By Sales Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Aftermarket
7.3 Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider
8 Global Smart Mining Solution Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Rockwell Automation Inc
10.2 Hexagon AB
10.3 Caterpillar Inc
10.4 Komatsu Ltd
10.5 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd
10.6 Atlas Copco
10.7 SAP SE
10.8 Symboticware Inc
10.9 Stone Three Mining Pty Ltd
10.10 Alastri
10.11 Trimble Navigation Limited
