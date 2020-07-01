25 Illinois Community Colleges Make It Easier For Employers To Recruit Their Job-Ready Talent, For Free!

The CollegeCentral.com/ilccjobs website makes it both FREE and easy for all employers—large and small, public and private—to register just once and then post an unlimited number of jobs to Illinois's community college students and alumni! This is an extraordinarily useful resource for employers hiring in today's climate, even with temporarily closed or restricted campuses, and students still taking classes from home.

Employers posting jobs today can simultaneously reach tens of thousands of job seekers from 25 community colleges, including Black Hawk College, College of DuPage, College of Lake County, Danville Area Community College, Elgin Community College, Highland Community College, Illinois Central College, Illinois Valley Community College, Joliet Junior College, Kankakee Community College, Kaskaskia College, Kishwaukee College, Lewis & Clark Community College, McHenry County College, Moraine Valley Community College, Morton College, Oakton Community College, Parkland College, Prairie State College, Richland Community College, Rock Valley College, South Suburban College, Southwestern Illinois College, Triton College, and Waubonsee Community College.

According to Joy Miller, CCN's Career Services Central® National Sales Manager, "The Consortium is launching during the COVID-19 pandemic and at a time when many employers have been creating new job opportunities, and are rehiring as the country reopens. Employers need to target timely job postings in response. They are actively seeking college students and alumni willing and able to jump in to meet their state's, regions', or cities' specific hiring conditions. Illinois' community colleges are well positioned to help their State's economy rebound fast and to quickly fill the State's hiring needs in an era of rapid economic and technological change."

Miller added, "Many employers traditionally have posted jobs only at the closest community colleges. But, with the Consortium, employers can easily extend their reach, at no cost, and post statewide or target a specific combination of regional Illinois community colleges."

CCN's Career Services Central® is the exclusive online career office management platform for career centers at all participating colleges in the Consortium. Joy Miller sums it up: "Community colleges can have a greater impact on the State's economy. Every possible barrier has been removed to simplify the process and allow employers to easily recruit the state's home-grown entry-level talent. The Illinois Community Colleges Jobs Consortium website does exactly that, particularly with the added current complications of closed campuses, remote learning, and a difficult hiring environment."

"One of the major Consortium goals is to build a direct talent pipeline using our state's emerging job seekers. This includes both traditional-age graduates and adults who advanced their skills and are ready to step into jobs for our State's employers," stated Michelle DeVore, Workforce Development Manager and Career Services Supervisor at Illinois Central College.



Angela Striegel, Coordinator of Career Planning and Placement, Black Hawk College said, "Most college job boards have a national focus, charge employers high fees and make promises to deliver qualified candidates. But our Illinois Community Colleges Jobs Consortium gives employers a no-cost option that's a direct path to our combined community colleges career centers and in-state talent. The Consortium's colleges prepare our students to join the workforce, and this is the best place for Illinois's employers to find their next hires!"

"Employers who post to the Consortium are specifically looking to hire students and alumni who want to work in Illinois," said Katy McGuinnis, Employer Relations Specialist, Triton College. "It is important to note that our community college graduates almost exclusively accept job offers in the state, and that makes this a workforce win-win."

Statistics show that approximately 290,000 undergraduates attend Illinois community colleges.*

* "Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System," National Center for Education Statistics, accessed June 15, 2020, https://nces.ed.gov/ipeds/use-the-data.

About College Central Network®

Founded in 1997, College Central Network (CCN) has over 22 years of experience connecting employers with qualified emerging talent candidates. More than one million employers have already registered to utilize the Network to post jobs and recruit students and alumni for entry-level jobs.

CollegeCentral.com is absolutely free for any student enrolled at a U.S. college; alumnus/a of a U.S. college; community resident taking classes at a U.S. college; or student attending one of our partner high schools. To learn more, visit: CollegeCentral.com.

About Career Services Central®

Career Services Central (CSC) is CCN's intuitive and affordable career office management platform that works on any device and is trusted by hundreds of institutions and organizations across the U.S.

Thousands of career professionals use CSC daily to manage the entire career process for students, alumni, and community residents attending CSC-powered institutions, including appointments, career advice and job searching, résumés, career portfolios, experiential learning, on-campus recruiting, career events, and job fairs. To learn more, visit: CareerServicesCentral.com.

CONTACT:

Barbara Anderson

800-442-3614

[email protected]

SOURCE College Central Network

