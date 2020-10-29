25% of the Country's Top 1000 Real Estate Firms and 15% of the Top Mortgage Lenders are Now Using Adwerx Enterprise to Scale Their Business

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three years ago, Adwerx signed up @Properties , voted the "Most Innovative Brokerage" in the Real Estate Industry, as its first Enterprise Customer. Today, Adwerx counts 25% of the Top 1000 Real Estate firms, and 15% of the top Mortgage lenders as adopters of the Adwerx platform. That adoption has come from some of the top brands in each respective industry, including Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices , Prosperity Home Mortgage , and We Insure. The platform provides a turnkey solution to generate brand awareness on the most widely used digital platforms, and is solving some of the biggest advertising challenges in real estate and mortgage.

Adwerx has been trusted to power automated, localized, and personalized digital display advertising for real estate agents, loan officers, insurance brokers, and wealth managers since 2013. The company has experienced tremendous growth since implementing its Automation Platform in late 2017 with over 200 enterprises and over 200,000 producers receiving automated digital advertising through Adwerx.

Measuring ROI of brand advertising

Tracking ROI of branding efforts is notoriously difficult for marketers. The measurable success of the Adwerx Automation Platform was validated earlier this year with studies from the real estate industry's leading consultancy and research companies. Proving that Adwerx's Platform improves productivity, T3 Sixty confirmed that real estate firms who provided the Adwerx Listing Ad Automation Platform to their agents saw a 35% improvement in listings won versus their peers, measured by their year-over-year listing volume increase. The results were analyzed over a two year period and were highly statistically significant. In addition, a research report from REAL Trends revealed that agents who engaged with the Adwerx Platform retained at a significantly higher rate, with brokerages experiencing up to 42% lower agent churn.

"We've been told repeatedly by our clients that our service helps their producers win more business, which in turn encourages them to stay with their firm," said Adwerx CEO Jed Carlson. "In our own survey of top firms using listing ad automation, 87% of brokers said that the program helped to recruit and retain agents, while 94% believed the program positively impacted the firm's business, and was a good advertising investment. Now we have successfully quantified the impact this service has on the firms who utilize it."

Achieves 100% adoption rate

Because the Adwerx Enterprise Platform is fully automated, adoption is baked in. This is revolutionary technology in some industries that have been held back from fully entering the digital age. In mortgage lending, Adwerx is the only solution that automatically provides ads for every mortgage lender at a firm. Plus, producers receive access to a pre-made inventory of custom, personal brand ads through a self-service portal that they can run individually, complementing their automated campaigns.

"Adwerx has been adopted by our team incredibly fast," said Ron Wivagg, National Sales Support Manager at Prosperity Home Mortgage . "Our Mortgage Consultants are recognizing that digital is part of the future, and it's critical now more than ever to have a digital presence. We introduce products and services frequently and it takes a long time to get traction, but Adwerx had traction almost immediately."

Built-in compliance is managed in the design

Adwerx has solved the complex issue of compliance in digital advertising for Mortgage, Insurance and Wealth Management customers by ensuring compliance directly with the brokerage prior to launch, through custom-built ad templates. This means producers at Adwerx-enabled firms can run their own ads without fear of breaking the rules, as brokers have the ability to lock-in ad templates to ensure strict adherence to regulatory requirements and their firm's brand guidelines.

"The Adwerx Platform gets a lot of great feedback from our franchisees. They don't have the time or knowledge to set up brand-compliant ads, and then figure out how to run those ads on social media, websites, and especially not on streaming TV platforms," said Chris Pflueger, Chief Development Officer at We Insure . "Adwerx is great because it automates all of this for them, and we hear often that it is the exact solution they were looking for."

Digital advertising is a marketing channel that satisfies both leadership and producer objectives by helping individuals scale efficiency and productivity, while also continuing to develop the overall reach of the firm's brand. The Adwerx Enterprise Automation Platform makes digital and streaming TV advertising easy to set up, implement, and track.

