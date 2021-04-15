25 Years Of Innovation In Homebuilding: Williams Homes Marks Anniversary

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Williams Homes marks its 25th anniversary of building homes and delivering the American dream of home ownership. From the company's first sub-division, Lola Lane in Santa Clarita, CA, evolved one of the largest, privately held residential builders and developers in the Western United States with operations in six markets spanning four states and growing. The combined operations have delivered more than 2,300 homes during the past two decades, from traditional single-family detached residences to contemporary multi-plexes and townhomes.

"While new home designs have certainly evolved through the years, our commitment to quality, value and customer satisfaction has remained the cornerstone of our company," said Lance Williams, chairman and CEO of Williams Homes. "This reflects the hard work and dedication of all our employees, contractors and suppliers who have helped Williams Homes become one of the nation's best homebuilders in the past 25 years. Working together, we look forward to many more decades of success."

Founded in 1996 by Lance and Sadie Williams, Williams Homes has grown substantially through the years actively responding to the needs of homebuyers. Today, the company is comprised of six divisions including Southern California, Central Coast California, Northern California, Montana, Idaho, and Texas. Following a year of feverish growth, Williams Homes has further expansion plans in the Western United States to widen its existing footprint into other markets in order to provide new construction inventory geared to help meet rising consumer demand.

"Success for Williams Homes is capturing markets that provide growth for not only the new home offerings we provide today, but those with the right environment to support dynamic growth as we continue to expand our business," added Williams. "After a thorough quantitative and qualitative analysis where we blend traditional and trending market data, as well as leverage our unique internal insights on what we know works well for our business model, we will announce expansion into regions that meet the criteria for our company's growth agenda."

