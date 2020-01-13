25madison names Dan Kessler as CEO of internally-incubated startup

Kessler will be joining 25madison from his previous post at Headspace as the VP of Global Business Development. While there, he focused on long-term business growth, including Headspace's recent successes entering international markets. Dan's career at Headspace spanned the consumer, enterprise, and healthcare businesses, driving key strategic partnerships, including Headspace's success with Nike, WW, the American Medical Association, and Spotify. Kessler will be bringing his 15 years of experience in consumer internet technologies and subscription businesses to launch and scale a startup that seeks to make readiness easy and accessible.

"I'm excited to work with the team at 25madison," says Kessler. "25madison's operating infrastructure and partners create the perfect environment for new businesses. They are at the forefront of creating companies that scale. Plus, their investment thesis, mission-first focus, and ambition aspire to make the world a better place. I can't wait to dig in."

"Throughout his career, Dan has successfully built disruptive businesses by leveraging innovative technology to drive user adoption and engagement," says Steven Price, President and CEO of 25madison. "Under Dan's leadership, this company will help consumers and businesses be prepared and have peace-of-mind in the face of disruptions. Dan shares our vision and we're extremely excited to work with him."

About 25madison: 25madison is an NYC-based venture studio, incubating companies from the ground up and investing in early-stage companies. Learn more at 25madison.com.

CONTACT

Margaret Strickland

25madison

917.808.4200

Margaret.strickland@25madison.com

SOURCE 25madison

Related Links

https://www.25madison.com

