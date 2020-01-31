25th Annual Backyard, Pool & Spa Show, presented by APSP Michigan, at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, February 14-16

Ideas for everything from tranquil getaways to outdoor entertainment areas to gather with friends and family are on display. Exhibitors from all across Southeastern Michigan offer a variety of innovative products and services to fit any size, space and budget, to create, remodel or upgrade living spaces. Featured products include above ground and in-ground swimming pools, spas, swim spas, hot tubs, saunas, patios and furniture, outdoor living spaces and fireplaces, landscaping, awnings, gutters, home remodeling and accessories.

Homeowners seeking to build-out or enhance their yards--whether it's for entertaining, exercise or relaxation--have their best chance to meet with the key players in the industry, all under one roof! Industry-leading professionals specializing in designing, planning, maintenance and safety of pools, hot tubs and everything backyard provide tips, advice and the latest home improvement and enhancement products.

APSP, presenting sponsor of the show, is a non-profit local trade association comprised of member companies in the pool, spa, and backyard living business. APSP holds events in Michigan that directly impact and benefit member companies, support local businesses, and assist local charities with water and swim safety courses.

Suburban Collection Showplace is located at 46100 Grand River Avenue, Novi, MI 48374. Show hours are from 3:00 – 9:00 p.m. Friday; 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Saturday; and 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for ages 13+; $9 for ages 55+; and children 12 and under are free! A special "$5 after 5:00" ticket price is available Friday and Saturday evening. Register early for $2 off adult admission by visiting http://www.backyardpoolshow.com/. On-site parking is available for a fee. For information on APSP, visit https://chapters.apsp.org/michigan#/. For show information, visit the show website or Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/backyardpoolspashow/, or call (734) 398-9700.

SOURCE Pool & Hot Tub Alliance - Michigan Chapter

Related Links

chapters.apsp.org

