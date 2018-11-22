25th Annual Distressed Investing Conference Program & Faculty

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Beard Group, Inc., is hosting the 25th Annual Distressed Investing Conference on Mon., Nov. 26, 2018, at The Harmonie Club located at 4 East 60th Street in Midtown Manhattan.

"We're honored to bring together an array of corporate restructuring professionals, lenders, and debt and equity investors in high-profile chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and out-of-court restructurings who place their resources and reputations at risk to produce stellar results by preserving jobs, rebuilding broken businesses, and efficiently redeploying underutilized assets in the marketplace," says Peter A. Chapman, Beard Group's CEO.

This year's conference panels and faculty members are:

8:00 a.m. -- Chairs' Opening Remarks -- Harold L. Kaplan, Partner, FOLEY & LARDNER LLP, and Norm Lieu, Director, CONWAY MACKENZIE, INC.

8:10 a.m. -- Year in Review & New Business Opportunities -- Steven L. Gidumal, Managing Partner, VIRTUS CAPITAL, LP

8:50 a.m. -- Recruitment of Directors for Companies Entering or Emerging from Bankruptcy -- Steven A. Seiden, President, SEIDEN KRIEGER ASSOCIATES EXECUTIVE RECRUITERS; John Dubel, a well-known and respected turnaround professional, formerly at ALIXPARTNERS; Adam H. Friedman, Partner, OLSHAN FROME WOLOSKY LLP; and David Pauker, Independent Director and Turnaround Manager.

10:00 a.m. -- Maximizing Enterprise Value -- Mark F. Hebbeln, Partner, FOLEY & LARDNER LLP; Cindy Chen Delano, Senior Legal Analyst, WHITE BOX ADVISORS LLC; Ira Perlmuter, Founder and Managing Director, T5 EQUITY PARTNERS, LLC; Joseph E. Sarachek, Founding Principal, TRIAX CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC; and Robert J. Stark, Partner, BROWN RUDNICK LLP (invited).

10:50 a.m. -- Current Trends and Developments in Both Cross-Border Cases and Municipal Insolvency Matters: A Guide For Distressed Investors -- William A. "Bill" Brandt, Jr., Founder & Executive Chairman, DEVELOPMENT SPECIALISTS, INC.; Lauren C. Doyle, Partner, MILBANK, TWEED, HADLEY & MCCLOY; Peter S. Kaufman, President and Head of Restructuring and Distressed M&A, GORDIAN GROUP, LLC.; Lisa Laukitis, Partner, SKADDEN, ARPS, MEAGHER, & FLOM, LLP; and Richard E. Mikels, Senior Partner, PACHULSKI STANG ZIEHL & JONES.

11:45 a.m. -- Annual Awards Luncheon, presenting the Harvey R. Miller Outstanding Achievement Award for Service to the Restructuring Industry to Edward I. Altman, Professor, NYU STERN SCHOOL OF BUSINESS, and an interview conducted by last year's award recipient, Marc Lasry at AVENUE CAPITAL GROUP.

1:30 p.m. -- Leveraged Credit & Special Situations -- Norm Lieu, Director, CONWAY MACKENZIE; Harrison Denman, Partner, WHITE & CASE LLP; Jason Perri, Partner, AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS; Robert Silverman, Head of Special Asset Management, Americas, BARCLAYS BANK; and Michael Turgel, Senior Credit Analyst, Bank Loan Division, EATON VANCE.

2:20 p.m. -- Monetizing Difficult Assets - Litigation Trusts -- Andrew Ragsly, Managing Editor, North America, DEBTWIRE, An Acuris Company; Lee E. Buchwald, President & CEO, BUCHWALD CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC; Tim Daileader, Partner, DRIVE TRAIN LLC; and Lorenzo Marinuzzi, Partner & Global Co-Chair, Business Restructuring & Insolvency Group, MORRISON & FOERSTER LLP.

3:40 p.m. -- 3:40 p.m. -- Quarter-Century Practitioners' Discussion -- Corinne Ball, Partner, JONES DAY; Jack Butler, CEO, BIRCH LAKE HOLDINGS LP; David S. Kurtz, Vice Chairman U.S. Investment Banking - Head of Global Restructuring, LAZARD; and Joshua A. Sussberg, P.C., Partner, KIRKLAND & ELLIS LLP.

4:30 p.m. -- Investors' Roundtable -- Steven L. Gidumal, Managing Partner, VIRTUS CAPITAL, LP; Gary E. Hindes, Managing Director, THE DELAWARE BAY COMPANY LLC; Dave Miller, Portfolio Manager, Elliott Management Corp.; and Matthew Dundon, Principal, DUNDON ADVISERS, LLC.

5:30 p.m. -- Dinner (for all delegates, speakers and honorees) honoring the 2018 Turnarounds & Workouts Outstanding Young Restructuring Lawyers:

-- Adam Brenneman at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

-- Jonathan Canfield at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP

-- Ryan Preston Dahl at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

-- Christopher Greco at Kirkland & Ellis LLP

-- Vincent Indelicato at Proskauer Rose LLP

-- Brian J. Lohan at Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP

-- Jennifer Marines at Morrison & Foerster LLP

-- Christine A. Okike at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

-- Peter B. Siroka at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP

-- Matthew B. Stein at Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP

-- Eli Vonnegut at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

-- Matthew L. Warren at Latham & Watkins LLP

with awards being presented by Stephanie Wickouski, Partner, BRYAN CAVE LEIGHTON PAISNER LLP.

This year's conference sponsors are:

-- Conway MacKenzie, Inc.

-- Debtwire

-- Development Specialists, Inc.

-- Financial Times

-- Foley & Lardner LLP

-- Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP

-- Morrison & Foerster LLP

-- PacerMonitor, LLC

Visit http://www.DistressedInvestingConference.com/ for registration details and additional information about each panel discussion. Beard Group's annual Distressed Investing conference is the oldest and most established New York restructuring conference.

Beard Group, Inc., publishes Turnarounds & Workouts, Troubled Company Reporter, and Troubled Company Prospector. Visit http://bankrupt.com/freetrial/ for a free trial subscription to one or more of Beard Group's corporate restructuring publications.

