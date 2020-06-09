25th Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA): The First Ever Virtual Edition

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EHA is organizing a virtual congress for the first time in its history. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, it is no longer justified to hold the 25th Congress as originally planned in Frankfurt, Germany.

The EHA25 Virtual Congress will launch on June 11 and will run until June 21. Sessions will be available on-demand via the online platform until October 15, 2020.

The EHA25 Virtual Congress will be hosted on an innovative artificial intelligence (AI)–based platform. In addition to presenting sessions in a structured, easily navigable manner, the platform will offer participants a new experience. The platform uses AI to assist participants in compiling a program that is tailored to their professional interests and needs. Locating content on the Congress platform can be done either via preliminary program review or based on AI recommendations, Themes, Session types, Filter and search function.

June 11-14, 2020: Content available on-demand

All sessions will be published during the original Congress days in order to not impact pre-established publication, promotion, and compliance procedures:

Satellite Symposia on June 11 , 08:00 CEST

, Oral abstract presentations and e-posters, unless press embargoed, on June 12 , 08:30 CEST

, Presentations of invited speakers on June 12 , 08:30 CEST

, Updates-in-Hematology on June 12-13

June 15-21, 2020: Thematic days and special Q&A panel discussions

The thematic days will focus on subspecialties of hematology: Acute leukemia, Immunology, Red and white cell disorders, Coagulation disorders, Chronic myeloid neoplasms, Chronic lymphoid neoplasms and Lymphoma. Each thematic day will be kicked-off in the morning (CEST) with a live "Best of session," offering participants a quick update by summarizing the highlights of the theme. Dedicated one-hour question and answer panel discussions will be organized on each thematic day to address participants' questions.

Click here for the EHA25 Virtual Program. All sessions will be available on demand and may be watched at any time until October 15, 2020. In addition, new content will become available regularly after the official congress days.

