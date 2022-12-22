$26.6 Billion Worldwide Board Games Industry to 2027 - Players Include Buffalo Games, Cartamundi Asia Pacific, Clementoni and CMON

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Board Games Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global board games market size reached US$ 13.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 26.68 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.16% during 2021-2027.

A board game is played with counters or pieces by adding to, subtracting from, or moving across a board. It comprises chess, weiqi, xiangqi, shogi, oware, scrabble, trivial pursuit, settlers of Catan, clue, ticket to ride, and uno. It offers markings and designated spaces with tokens, dice, stones, cards, or other pieces that are used in specific ways throughout the game.

It helps children count spaces, identify colors, and enhance hand-eye coordination and dexterity in moving cards and pieces around the board. It assists in sharpening the focus of individuals while promoting structured opportunities for interaction and entertainment.

At present, the growing demand for board games to improve team-building skills and facilitate active learning and problem-solving skills among the masses represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, the wide availability of board games through online and offline distribution channels, along with the thriving e-commerce industry, is propelling the growth of the market.

Moreover, there is an increase in the number of games bars and cafes across the globe. This, coupled with the rising adoption of strategy and war-based games by teenagers and adults, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. In addition, the growing trend of playschool activities and executing these activities in educational institutions is positively influencing the market.

Apart from this, the escalating demand for cooperative games among players to achieve a common goal is strengthening the growth of the market.

Additionally, key players operating in the industry are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce board games with virtual reality (VR) to enhance the experience of players. They are also focusing on developing mechanical keyboards, which is contributing to the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Buffalo Games, Cartamundi Asia Pacific, Clementoni Spa, CMON Limited, Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG, Fremont Die Consumer Products Inc., Gibsons Games Ltd., Goliath Games, Hasbro Inc., Mattel Inc., Mindware Inc., PD Verlag GmbH and Co. KG and The Walt Disney Co.

