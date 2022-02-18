$26.7 Billion Adult Vaccine Market Outlook, 2027 Featuring Key Players - GSK, Merck & Co, Sanofi Pasteur, Pfizer, and CSL Limited

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Adult Vaccine Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Adult Vaccine Market expected to reach US$ 26.7 billion by 2027

Recently, the increasing prevalence of diseases and novel vaccine technologies has been significant drivers for the global adult vaccines market. In addition, increased research in vaccine technologies and increasing government support also support the growth of the global adult vaccines market. In 2021, by Pfizer Vaccine Product Pipeline, XTANDIT (enzalutamide) for adult men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC, also know n as metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer or mCSPC) (E.U.)

How COVID-19 has Benefited the Adult Vaccine Market

Pandemic COVID-19 had mixed impact on vaccines industry. Some of the vaccines vaccination rates have declined. On the contrary few vaccines vaccination rates have jumped such as flu vaccines. The launches of COVID-19 vaccines have made a huge impact on the overall growth of vaccines industry. The vaccines industry has registered a growth of Billion of USD in the year 2021. According to this report Global Adult Vaccine Industry is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6% from 2021-2027.



Adult Vaccine Market size was US$ 18.8 billion in 2021

The global adult vaccines disease segment includes Influenza, Cervical Cancer (HPV), Zoster (Shingles), MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella Vaccine), Pneumococcal, Meningococcal, Hepatitis, TdaP, Travel and Miscellaneous, Varicella. Pneumonia is a disorder that drives lung contamination in one or both the lungs induced by viruses, bacteria organisms, or fungi; bacterial pneumonia is the most familiar in adults. However, adults are more prone to pneumococcal contaminations and even death. Pneumonia vaccines are primarily given to adults; in general, single-dose vaccines given to adults. These vaccines help provide immunizations against 13 types of pneumococcal bacteria that cause lung infection.



The viral infection due to flu in the respiratory system is called influenza. The influenza virus traverses through respiratory droplets, and it is contagious. It also spreads from one person to another while physical contact and talking, particularly in adults. Healthcare organizations all over the world, like the (CDC) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have suggested vaccines like baloxavir marboxil (Xofluza) for the treatment of influenza have recommended certain influenza vaccines such as baloxavir marboxil (Xofluza) to treat the symptoms in adults.



According to CDC 2019-2018, Vaccinated by disease:

45% of adults received the vaccine for Influenza

69% of adults receive a pneumococcal vaccination

49% of adolescents aged 13-17 received the HPV vaccination

Key Industry Players

The key players operating in the vaccine industry include GlaxoSmithKline, plc, Merck & Co., Sanofi Pasteur, Pfizer, Inc., Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA) CSL Limited. In 2021 - GlaxoSmithKline plc announced that they have introduce a (BLA) Biologics License Application to the U.S. FDA for their investigational vaccine PRIORIX and desires approval to use it against measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) in the U.S. region. The vaccine was first registered in Germany and is presently licensed in over 100 countries globally.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Adult Vaccines Market



6. Market & Numbers Share - Adult Vaccines Analysis

6.1 Market Share

6.2 Population Share



7. Adult Vaccinated Numbers



8. Disease wise - Adult Vaccines Market

8.1 Coronavirus (COVID-19)

8.2 Influenza

8.3 Cervical Cancer (HPV)

8.4 Zoster (Shingles)

8.5 MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella Vaccine)

8.6 Pneumococcal

8.7 Meningococcal

8.8 Hepatitis

8.9 TdaP

8.10 Travel and Miscellaneous

8.11 Varicella



9. Disease wise - Numbers of Adults Vaccinated

9.1 Coronavirus (COVID-19)

9.2 Influenza

9.3 Cervical Cancer (HPV)

9.4 Zoster (Shingles)

9.5 MMR

9.6 Pneumococcal

9.7 Meningococcal

9.8 Hepatitis

9.9 TdaP

9.10 Varicella



10. Mergers and Acquisitions in the Vaccine Industry



11. Vaccines and Regulator's Interventions

11.1 Making and Meeting Standards of Quality and Safety

11.2 Vaccine Funding



12. Vaccines - Products and Pipeline

12.1 GSK Vaccine Product Pipeline

12.2 Merck Vaccine Product Pipeline

12.3 Sanofi Vaccine Product Pipeline

12.4 Pfizer Vaccine Product Pipeline



13. Porters Five Forces

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14. Key Players

14.1 GlaxoSmithKline, plc

14.2 Merck & Co.

14.3 Sanofi Pasteur

14.4 Pfizer, Inc.

14.5 CSL Limited



