$26 Billion Methanol Global Market to 2026 - by Region and Application

The global methanol market reached a value of US$ 26 Billion in 2020. Methanol (CH3OH), commonly known as wood alcohol, is a light, colorless and volatile liquid alcohol with a distinctive odor. It is the simplest type of alcohol and consists of a methyl group linked with a hydroxy group. Earlier produced by the destructive distillation of wood, methanol is now prepared by directly combining carbon monoxide gas and hydrogen in the presence of a catalyst. It not only has a low rate of evaporation and radiant heat energy but is also miscible in different solvents like water, alcohol, ether and ketones. On account of these properties, it is widely used as a general solvent and to produce resins, pharmaceuticals and perfumes.



Since methanol is readily available and extremely efficient, it is extensively used in the automotive industry as a transportation fuel and antifreeze agent for automobile radiators. In addition to this, it is employed in the manufacturing of Dimethyl ether (DME) and Methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE), which are safer alternatives to traditional gasoline. It also forms an essential component of biodiesel and is used in internal combustion engines. Apart from this, the alcohol also finds numerous applications in the manufacturing of formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl acetate. These chemicals are further used in the production of adhesives, paints, plywood, solvents, foams, plastics and explosives. Furthermore, since methanol biodegrades easily and is eco-friendly in nature, it is preferred over counterparts like crude oil, gasoline and diesel. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global methanol market to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2021-2026.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed with the detailed profiles of the key player operating in the market.



The essential aspects of the methanol market evaluated in the report include:

Market trends

Major regions

Key application areas

Key manufacturers

Price trends

Raw material requirements

Chemical reactions involved in the manufacturing process

Major importers and exporters

Value chain analysis

Market trends for major feedstocks

Price trends for major feedstocks

Key regions for major feedstocks

Key application areas for major feedstocks

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Physical and Chemical Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Methanol Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Trends

5.4.1 Key Price Indicators

5.4.2 Price Structure

5.4.3 Price Trends

5.5 Market Forecast

5.6 SWOT Analysis

5.6.1 Overview

5.6.2 Strengths

5.6.3 Weaknesses

5.6.4 Opportunities

5.6.5 Threats

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Raw Material Mining and Extraction

5.7.3 Manufacturing

5.7.4 Marketing

5.7.5 Distribution

5.7.6 Export

5.7.7 End Use

5.8 Margin Analysis

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Degree of Competition

5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.10 Trade Data

5.10.1 Imports

5.10.2 Exports

5.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 China

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Asia Pacific (Excluding China)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 North America

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Latin America

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Middle East and Africa

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Formaldehyde

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Dimethyl Ether

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Gasoline

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Chloromethane

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 MTBE/TAME

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Acetic Acid

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Structure

8.2 Market Breakup by Key Players

8.3 Key Player Profiles



9 Methanol Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Chemical Reactions Involved

9.3 Detailed Process Flow

9.4 Raw Material Requirements

9.5 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rates



10 Methanol: Feedstock Analysis

10.1 Coal

10.1.1 Market Performance

10.1.1.1 Volume Trends

10.1.1.2 Value Trends

10.1.2 Price Trends

10.1.3 Market Breakup by Region

10.1.4 Market Breakup by Application

10.2 Natural Gas

10.2.1 Market Performance

10.2.1.1 Volume Trends

10.2.1.2 Value Trends

10.2.2 Price Trends

10.2.3 Market Breakup by Region

10.2.4 Market Breakup by Application



