$26 Billion Worldwide Propylene Oxide Industry to 2027 - Featuring Air Liquide, BASF, Dow and Eastman Chemical Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Propylene Oxide Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global propylene oxide market reached a value of US$ 18.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 26 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.55% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Propylene oxide (C3H6O), also known as epoxypropane, is a synthetic cyclic ether majorly produced by either the dehydrochlorination of propylene chlorohydrin or the indirect oxidation of propylene. It is a clear, volatile liquid that is flammable, non-corrosive to metals, and soluble in water and alcohol.

As a result, it is extensively utilized in the automotive, electronics, textile & furnishing, and as a precursor in the production of various chemicals. It is also applied as a fumigant for controlling bacterial contamination and insect infestations in soil and packaged food products. Besides this, minor quantities of propylene oxide are used for sterilizing medical equipment.



The market growth can be attributed to the expanding applications of propylene oxide in various end use industries. For instance, polyether polyols and propylene glycol ethers produced from propylene oxide, are widely utilized in the textile, automotive, construction and aerospace industries.

It is also used as a transition fluid in tissue processing for transmission electron microscopy (TEM). Apart from this, changing lifestyles, burgeoning food and beverage (F&B) industry and the growing health consciousness among individuals are escalating the demand for packaged food products, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AGC Chemicals Americas Inc., Air Liquide S.A., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC, Ineos Chemicals Company, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Mitsui Chemicals, Repsol S.A., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Aramco), SK Chemicals Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. and Tokuyama Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global propylene oxide market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global propylene oxide market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the production process?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global propylene oxide market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Propylene Oxide Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Production Process

6.1 Chlorohydrin Process (CHPO)

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Styrene Monomer Process

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Hydrogen Peroxide Process

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 TBA Co-Product Process

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Cumene-based Process

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Polyether Polyols

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Propylene Glycols

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Propylene Glycol Ethers (PGE)

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Polyalkylene Glycols

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

8.1 Automotive

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Construction

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Packaging

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Textile and Furnishing

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 AGC Chemicals Americas Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Air Liquide S.A.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 BASF SE

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Dow Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.5 Eastman Chemical Company

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Huntsman International LLC

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Ineos Chemicals Company

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Mitsui Chemicals

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Repsol S.A.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.12 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Aramco)

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.13 SK Chemicals Co. Ltd.

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 Financials

14.3.14 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14.3 Financials

14.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.15 Tokuyama Corporation

14.3.15.1 Company Overview

14.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.15.3 Financials

14.3.15.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e4dnbo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets