26-Year Contact Center And Customer Experience Industry Veteran Joins Forces With PACE Leadership

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Professional Association for Customer Engagement (PACE) the only non-profit trade association dedicated exclusively to the advancement of companies that engage with customers via the contact center, announces the addition of Christa Heibel to the PACE Team in an Interim Executive Director role to support strategic initiatives and member value delivery. Heibel has been a PACE member for several years and has recently served on the Board of Directors as Vice-Chair and Marketing Chair.

Heibel's addition enables current PACE CEO, Stuart Discount, to deepen and expand his focus on the flurry of Government Affairs initiatives, including new legislation and data privacy issues that PACE is uniquely prepared to help companies navigate and advise regulators and policy-makers on, as well as growth initiatives that continue to expand PACE membership.

"I am super excited to have the opportunity to use my operational re-organizational skills, strategy consulting and growth initiatives to support an organization I have been a part of since the early '90s. I will continue my commitment to making PACE a leader for customer experience, contact center, omni-channel, advocacy and compliance expertise that businesses need today."

Christa Heibel, Interim Executive Director PACE (CEO/Founder of CH Consulting Group)

ABOUT PACE

Founded in 1988, PACE is the only non-profit trade association dedicated exclusively to the advancement of companies that engage with customers via the contact center. The Association promotes its members' ability to provide outstanding customer service and sales solutions delivered via omni-channel communication including voice, email, chat, text and social media. In addition, PACE provides up-to-date and ongoing compliance education and accreditation for its members. From its National Convention and Washington Summit to its Regional Chapter events, PACE provides tools and opportunities to allow businesses to stay engaged through effective and efficient networking opportunities.

Come grow with us at The PACE Annual Convention & Expo, April 5-7, 2020 in Amelia Island, FL. It's your perfect opportunity to engage with leaders from a variety of industries focused on customer experience. Go to: https://paceacx.com to learn more.

