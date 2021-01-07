2600Hz CEO Darren Schreiber Appointed to Cloud Communications Alliance Board of Directors

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2600Hz , a leading provider of unified business communications and the world-renowned KAZOO platform, is excited to announce that CEO and Co-Founder Darren Schreiber has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Cloud Communications Alliance (CCA). As a member of the Board, Schreiber will work closely with the CCA team to further the organization's strategic initiatives and to support cloud communications providers worldwide.

The CCA is a global not-for-profit organization committed to advancing the cloud communications industry and supporting its members through forums, events, government relations, and more.

"The Cloud Communications Alliance is proud to welcome 2600Hz's Darren Schreiber to our Board of Directors," said Joe Marion, President of the CCA. Darren's knowledge of CPaaS and his experience in creating a unique open-source VoIP platform will help the CCA continue in our mission to be the voice and thought leaders in the cloud communications industry. It's an honor to have Darren on our Board."

"I am truly honored to be joining the Cloud Communications Alliance's Board of Directors and am excited to help both member organizations and the cloud communications industry as a whole thrive," said Schreiber. "The CCA is an impactful organization, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to its strategic initiatives and overall success."

Schreiber co-founded 2600Hz with Patrick Sullivan in 2010 and has served as CEO ever since. His extensive background in telecom includes over three decades of experience in the industry. His contributions to the open-source telecom community are immense, including co-authoring books on FreeSWITCH, development on Asterisk PBX user interfaces and mentoring others at universities and workshops. Prior to co-founding 2600Hz, Schreiber ran a large managed services operation, managed multiple datacenter operations teams, and worked at one of the country's largest CLEC service providers.

About 2600Hz: 2600Hz's cloud communications platform called KAZOO modernizes how businesses provide communications services to their customers. With thoughtfully engineered tools built by leaders in the telecom industry, KAZOO offers feature-rich UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS solutions. For developers building their own telephony apps, 2600Hz offers 300+ APIs and provides access to the building blocks of the platform. For more information, visit http://www.2600Hz.com . 2600Hz is a privately owned company with a distributed team worldwide.

