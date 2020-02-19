$267 Million PXI SMU Market Insights to 2024 - Featuring Profiles on Industry OEMs and PXI/PXIE Chassis Providers & Source Measure Unit Distributors

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PXI SMU Market by Channel (1, 2, 4, >4) Application (Semiconductor, Sensor, LED, Green Energy Product, Nanomaterial, Organic & Printed Electronics), End-User (Aerospace, Defense & Government Service, IT & Telecommunication), Region - Global forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PXI SMU market size is projected to reach USD 267 million by 2024, from an estimated value of USD 124 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.



PXI SMU market growth is directly proportional to the development of the testing & measurement markets, which are influenced by expanding research & development activities, inclination towards semiconductor & batteries testing in the IoT devices, and the trend of testing & measurement becoming an integral factor for meeting safety compliance standards.

This report provides a picture of the PXI SMU market and its segments across industries and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as channel, application, end-user, and region. Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The key players operating in the PXI SMU market include National Instruments (US), Keysight Technologies (US), Chroma ATE (Taiwan), VX Instruments (Germany), Marvin Test Solutions (US), and LitePoint a Teradyne Company (US).



The above 4 channel applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024



12 and 24 channels count are considered as the above 4 channel segment. These are high-density PXI SMUs and are used explicitly for 5G applications. High-density PXI SMU provides six times more DC channel density than 1 and 4 channel PXI SMUs for testing RF, MEMS, and mixed-signal and other analog semiconductor components. Also, it is a low-cost way to increase the channel count of expensive instrumentation while increasing the flexibility and repeatability of test measurements. The above 4 channel PXI SMU segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the PXI SMU market during the forecast period.



IT & telecommunication: The largest end-user for PXI SMU



The increasing use of smartphones is continuously creating opportunities for the telecom sub-sectors, including wireless broadband carriers, network equipment companies, and device manufacturers. Also, the successful trials of 5G networks across regions such as North America, Europe and some countries in Asia Pacific will continue to fuel the growth of the telecom & IT sector.

Drive-testing plays an essential role in creating and maintaining a strong GSM network. In the mobile communication system, drive testing should be used to collect real-time RF information from the field. This is where PXI SMUs come into play as these are high speed and accurate functioning source measure units that can help in producing real-time information.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the PXI SMU Market During the Forecast Period

4.2 PXI SMU Market, By Channel

4.3 PXI SMU Market, By Application

4.4 PXI SMU Market, By End-User

4.5 PXI SMU Market, By Region

4.6 Asia Pacific PXI SMU Market, By Application & Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Research & Development Activities Across Industries Create Demand for PXI SMUs

5.2.1.2 Demand for High-Resolution Modular Source Measure Units for Critical Applications

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Reliability Tests for Complex Semiconductors and Batteries to Complement the Increasing Iot Devices

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Availability of Cheaper Substitutes Such as Power Supplies and Digital Multi-Meters

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rapid Development of Wireless Technology Brings Opportunities for PXI SMUs

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Compact and High-Density SMUs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Higher Demand From Rental and Leasing Services Affecting Sales of PXI and Pxie Smus



6 PXI SMU Market, By Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 1 Channel

6.2.1 Compact Size and Cost-Effectiveness of 1 Channel PXI SMU Drive Demand for the Segment

6.3 2 Channel

6.3.1 Higher Precision Testing Offered By 2 Channel PXI SMUs Drives Market Growth

6.4 4 Channel

6.4.1 Higher Demand for Building Parallel Smu Test Systems Drives Demand for 4 Channel PXI SMUs

6.5 Above 4

6.5.1 Increasing Demand for Flexible PXI SMUs for Testing Expensive Instrumentation Drives Demand for Above 4 Channel Segment



7 PXI SMU Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Semiconductors

7.2.1 Increased Manufacturing of Semiconductors to Meet Demand From End-Use Industries Drives Demand for PXI SMUs

7.3 LED

7.3.1 Higher Precision Offered By PXI SMU in Led Testing Drives Market Growth

7.4 Sensors

7.4.1 High Reliability and Parametric Tests Required for Sensors Drive Demand for PXI SMUs

7.5 Green Energy Products

7.5.1 Growing Demand for Solar Panels and Batteries Likely to Boost Demand for PXI SMUs

7.6 Nanomaterials

7.6.1 Higher Adoption of Nanotechnology in Automotive and Medical Equipment Manufacturing Drives the PXI SMU Market

7.7 Organic and Printed Electronics

7.7.1 Demand for Precision Organic Electronics for Sustainable Manufacturing is Expected to Drive PXI SMU Market



8 PXI SMU Market, By End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aerospace, Defense & Government Service

8.2.1 High Test Standards for Aerospace and Defense Create Demand for Pxi Source Measure Units

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 Increasing Emc Standards for Testing and Validation of Electric and Electronic Vehicle Components Drives Demand for PXI SMUs

8.4 Energy

8.4.1 Increased Manufacturing of Solar Products and Green Products is Likely to Drive PXI SMU Market

8.5 It & Telecommunication

8.5.1 High Demand for Designing and Testing of Wireless Equipment Drives Demand for High Density PXI SMUs

8.6 Consumer Electronics

8.6.1 Increasing Electronic Product Manufacturing Creates Demand for PXI SMUs

8.7 Medical Equipment

8.7.1 Strict General Controls and Procedural Regulations for Medical Device Testing is Driving Demand for PXI SMUs Medical Equipment



9 PXI SMU Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 By Channel

9.2.2 By Application

9.2.3 By End-User

9.2.3.1 End-User By Country

9.2.4 By Country

9.2.5 China

9.2.5.1 Investments in Digital Infrastructure, and Widespread 4g and 5g Connectivity are Enabling the High Demand for the PXI SMU Market

9.2.6 India

9.2.6.1 High Investments in Telecom & It Sector Fueling Growth of PXI SMU Market

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.7.1 Automotive Industry Transitioning Toward Automation is Driving the Demand for PXI SMUs

9.2.8 Japan

9.2.8.1 Significant Impact of Iot Across End-Use Industries is Likely to Bring Opportunities for PXI SMU Market

9.2.9 South Korea

9.2.9.1 Increasing Manufacturing of Electronics and Automobiles in South Korea Drives the Market for PXI SMUs

9.2.10 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.3 North America

9.3.1 By Channel

9.3.2 By Application

9.3.3 By End-User

9.3.3.1 End-User By Country

9.3.4 By Country

9.3.4.1 US

9.3.4.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Modular High Channel Density Smus for Testing Critical Aerospace Applications is Driving PXI SMU Market

9.3.4.2 Canada

9.3.4.2.1 Optimum Utilization of Power Components and Ongoing Developments in Industries Likely to Boost PXI SMU Market

9.3.4.3 Mexico

9.3.4.3.1 Rising Investments in 4g Network Adoption are Attracting Opportunities for PXI SMUs

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 By Channel

9.4.2 By Application

9.4.3 By End-User

9.4.3.1 End-User By Country

9.4.4 By Country

9.4.4.1 UK

9.4.4.1.1 Government's Plan to Increase Digital Connectivity Creates Demand for Modular PXI SMUs

9.4.4.2 France

9.4.4.2.1 High Demand for Testing Equipment From the Aerospace & Defense Sector is Driving PXI SMU Market

9.4.4.3 Germany

9.4.4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Digital Technologies in Medical Equipment and Automotive Sectors is Likely to Drive Demand for PXI SMUs

9.4.4.4 Italy

9.4.4.4.1 High Demand for From Medical Equipment Manufacturing and Consumer Electronics Industries is Driving PXI SMU Market

9.4.4.5 Spain

9.4.4.5.1 High Demand for Testing Equipment From the Aerospace & Defense Sector is Driving PXI SMU Market

9.4.4.6 Russia

9.4.4.6.1 Growing Automotive and Telecommunication Sector Drives Demand for PXI SMUs

9.4.4.7 Rest of Europe

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 By Channel

9.5.2 By Application

9.5.3 By End-User

9.5.3.1 End-User By Sub-Region

9.5.4 By Sub-Region

9.5.4.1 Middle East

9.5.4.1.1 Rising Demand From It & Telecommunication Sector is Driving Demand for PXI SMUs

9.5.4.2 Africa

9.5.4.2.1 Emphasis on Industrialization Likely to Boost Demand for PXI SMU Market

9.6 South America

9.6.1 By Channel

9.6.2 By Application

9.6.3 By End-User

9.6.3.1 End-User By Country

9.6.4 By Country

9.6.4.1 Brazil

9.6.4.1.1 Booming Automotive Manufacturing is Likely to Boost PXI SMU Market

9.6.4.2 Argentina

9.6.4.2.1 Rising Investments in Telecom Sector is Major Driver for PXI SMUs Market

9.6.4.3 Chile

9.6.4.3.1 Plans to Reduce the Digital Gap and Promote Competition and Quality of Services Expected to Increase Demand for PXI SMUs



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Ranking of Players

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 New Product Launches



11 Company Profile

11.1 Original Equipment Manufacturer

11.1.1 Keysight Technologies

11.1.2 National Instruments

11.1.3 Chroma ATE

11.1.4 Marvin Test Solutions

11.1.5 Litepoint, A Teradyne Company

11.1.6 VX Instruments GmbH

11.2 Pxi/Pxie Chassis Providers

11.2.1 Virginia Panel Corporation

11.3 Pxi/Pxie Source Measure Unit Distributors

11.3.1 Artisan Technology Group

11.3.2 Apex Waves

11.3.3 Test Dynamics

11.3.4 Yotta Volt

11.3.5 Crezon Technology

11.3.6 Vigven

11.3.7 Acquitek



