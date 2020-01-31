$26B Undersea Warfare Systems Market Outlook, 2018-2028 - Global Conflicts, Modernization Programs, Advancements in Unmanned Platforms
The "Global Undersea Warfare Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The undersea warfare market is estimated at around USD 19 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 26 Billion by 2028. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.6%. The fastest-growing segment is expected to be the Unmanned Platforms market, this market is expected to experience double-digit CAGR.
The constant struggle for supremacy between a successful submarine mission and a submarine neutralization has fueled the innovations in the submarine market. This power struggle has also indirectly acted as a catalyst for the ASW market. Unlike the Air platforms, the harsh environmental conditions act as a key barrier to the endurance of these platforms. The unmanned platforms are predominantly powered by battery, however, it is expected that alternate sources of power, like fuel cells, could be implemented shortly.
The study period of this report is between 2018-2028, however, the forecast period is between 2020-2028.
Report Coverage
- Understand the key trends and market dynamics in the Undersea Warfare Systems Market.
- Understand the key technology trends which are expected to shape the market during the forecast period.
- Detailed PEST analysis to understand the Political, Economic, Social and Technology in the Undersea Warfare Market.
- Porter's Analysis highlights the market attractiveness of the Undersea Warfare Market.
- The country analysis chapter covers the undersea warfare fleet across major countries.
- The market forecast chapter also covers the ASW market in brief.
- The market opportunity chapter highlights the key areas which are expected to create higher market opportunities for the stakeholders in this market.
- The Events Based Forecast chapter covers the major scenarios which could affect the forecast in this market.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Methodology
1.4 Events based Forecast Scenario
1.5 Who will benefit from this report?
1.5.1 Business Leaders & Business Developers
1.5.2 Defense Professionals
1.5.3 Policy Makers, Budget Planners and Decision Makers
1.5.4 Civil Government Leaders & Planners
1.5.5 Financial analysts, Investors, Consultants
1.6 Language
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Undersea Warfare Market Trends and Insights
2.2 Top Five Major Findings
2.3 Major Conclusion
2.4 Important Tables and Graphs
3 Current Market Overview in the Global Underwater Warfare Market
3.1 Market Introduction
3.1.1 Submarines
3.2 Current Market Overview
3.2.1 Undersea Warfare Systems Classifications
3.2.2 Key Focus Areas of Undersea Warfare Platforms
3.2.3 US Defense Budget Analysis
3.3 Technology Analysis in the Global Undersea Warfare Market
3.3.1 Endurance
3.3.2 Information Transfer
3.3.3 Advanced Technologies
3.3.4 Defense System
3.3.5 AUV Swarms
3.3.6 Imitation Games
3.3.7 Lunar Laser
3.3.8 Robotic Autonomous Vehicle
3.3.9 Armed Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
4 Market Segmentation
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Global Conflicts
5.1.2 Defense Budget
5.1.3 Advancements in Unmanned Platform
5.1.4 Anti-Submarine Warfare
5.1.5 Modernization Programs
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Long Range Strike Capability
5.2.2 Changing Warfare Environment
5.2.3 High Life Cycle Cost
5.3 Market Challenges
5.3.1 Accidents and Incidents
5.3.2 Maintenance Cycles
5.4 PEST Analysis
5.4.1 Political
5.4.2 Economic
5.4.3 Social
5.4.4 Technology
5.5 Porter's Five Forces
5.5.1 Competitive Rivalry
5.5.2 Buyer Power
5.5.3 Threat of Substitute
5.5.4 Suppliers Power
5.5.5 Threat of new entrants
6 Country Analysis
6.1 Introduction
6.2 China Undersea Warfare Market
6.2.1 Introduction
6.2.2 Submarine
6.2.3 Mine Warfare
6.3 Russia
6.4 Japan
6.5 South Korea
6.6 Turkey
6.7 India
6.8 Taiwan
6.9 United Kingdom
6.10 United States
7 Global Undersea Warfare Market to 2028 (Including ASW)
7.1 Total Global Market by Combat Type to 2028
7.1.1 Total Global Anti-Submarine Warfare Market by Platform to 2028
8 Global Undersea Warfare Market to 2028
8.1 Total Global Market by Platform to 2028
8.2 Total Global Market by Platform (By Region) to 2028
8.2.1 Submarine
8.2.2 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle
8.2.3 Others
8.3 Total Global Market by Platform (By Role) to 2028
9 Global Undersea Warfare Market to 2028
9.1 Total Global Market by Systems to 2028
9.2 Total Global Market by Systems (By Platforms) to 2028
9.2.1 Weapon Systems
9.2.2 Communication Systems
9.2.3 Sensors & SONAR
9.2.4 Countermeasure Systems
9.2.5 Main Structure
9.2.6 Auxiliary Systems
9.2.7 Propulsion Systems
10 Global Undersea Warfare by Mode of Operation to 2028
10.1 Total Global Market by Mode of Operation to 2028
10.2 Total Global Market by Mode of Operation (By Role) to 2028
10.2.1 Manned Operation
10.2.2 Autonomous Operation
10.2.3 Remotely Operated
10.3 Total Global Market by Mode of Operation (By Region) to 2028
11 Opportunity Analysis
11.1 By Region
11.2 By Platform
11.3 By System
11.4 By Mode of Operation
11.5 By Role
12 Events Based Forecast
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Events Based Scenario 1
12.3 Events Based Scenario 2
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Thales Underwater Systems
13.1.1 Company profile
13.1.2 Products & Services
13.1.3 Segment Revenue
13.1.4 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)
13.1.5 Recent contract wins
13.1.6 Recent Projects Completed
13.1.7 Strategic Alliances
13.1.8 SWOT Analysis
13.2 Boeing
13.3 BAE Systems
13.4 Northrop Grumman
13.5 Lockheed Martin
13.6 Raytheon
13.7 Harris Corporation
13.8 Leonardo S.p.A.
13.9 Ultra-Electronics
13.10 Kongsberg Gruppen
13.11 QinetiQ
13.12 Saab AB
14 Conclusions and Recommendations
