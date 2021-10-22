26th Annual Bob Busse Memorial Golf Classic Benefitting Special Olympics Georgia

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 26th Annual Bob Busse Memorial Golf Classic is set to take place on Monday, October 25th, at 9:30 a.m. at the Country Club of Roswell. Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA) is excited to welcome all golfers and sponsors to take part in the signature event honoring the legacy of Bob Busse who was the Chairman and longtime supporter of Special Olympics Georgia for many years. All golfers will enjoy a breakfast, lunch, full round of golf, and a silent auction and reception to follow immediately after the classic.

"Special Olympics Georgia is so thrilled to host the 2021 Bob Busse Memorial Golf Classic for the twenty sixth year in a row. We are also especially grateful to the Country Club of Roswell for hosting us for the first time this year," said Special Olympics Georgia CEO Georgia Milton-Sheats. SOGA would like to extend an invitation to come be a part of this very special day by signing up to be a hole-sponsor. There are still hole sponsorships available for interested companies and individuals.

Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank our Premier State Sponsors: Publix, UPS, Marlow's Tavern, and Winter Construction for their dedicated support and loyalty to our athletes.

Special Olympics Georgia would also like to thank The Ryan Foundation for being our Presenting Sponsor this year as well as RBC Wealth Management for being a Platinum Sponsor. The Gold Sponsors for this years tournament are: The Coca-Cola Company, UPS, Park 'N Fly, Holland & Knight, The Rob Vaka Family and The Jim O'Donnell Family.

About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)

SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 26,620 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsga.org.

