$27.5 Million Growth in Global Farm Automated Weather Stations Market During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Aeron Systems Pvt. Ltd., Campbell Scientific Inc., and Cimel Electronique SAS | Technavio

Farm Automated Weather Stations Market: Key Findings

Farm automated weather stations market value to grow by USD 27.5 million at about 7% CAGR during 2021-2025

at about 7% CAGR during 2021-2025 30% of market growth to originate from Europe during the forecast period

during the forecast period Based on the product, the battery-based farm AWS segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period Farm automated weather stations market is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Farm Automated Weather Stations Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing application of IT in agriculture is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. The use of information technology services has increased the agricultural yield per hectare. For instance, during 2006-2017, the global cereal output per hectare of land grew by almost 22%. This has subsequently increased the adoption of farm automated weather solutions over the past few years. It enables farmers to make informed decisions regarding aspects such as weather conditions, soil texture, and pest control methods. Farm automated weather stations also help farmers prepare adequate spraying patterns and other pest control measures, especially for crops with short harvest cycles such as cereals and potatoes. Many such benefits are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

"Rising support through government initiatives and increasing prominence of conservation agriculture practices will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Farm Automated Weather Stations Market: Major Vendors

Aeron Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Aeron Systems Pvt. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Inertial systems and IoT Products. The company offers rugged and reliable automatic weather stations for smart agriculture and weather research applications. These automatic weather stations use high-accuracy sensors for the measurement of wind speed, wind direction, air temperature, humidity, rainfall, barometric pressure, soil temperature, soil moisture, and other parameters.

Campbell Scientific Inc.

Campbell Scientific Inc. operates its business through segments such as Sensors, Measurement Devices, Communications, Power, Enclosures, Tripods, and Towers, Software, and OEM Products. The company manufactures and offers automatic weather stations and meteorological instruments. Some of the products offered by the company include WxPRO Research-Grade Entry-Level Weather Station, ET107 Evapotranspiration Monitoring Station, and T107 T.Weather Toro ET Station with 3 m Pole.

Cimel Electronique SAS

Cimel Electronique SAS operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers various types of weather stations to understand climatic change and its effects on ecosystems.

