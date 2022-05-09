27% of Small Businesses Still Don't Have a Website in 2022

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Design Firms, a resource for finding creative agencies, conducted a survey among 1,003 small business owners and managers that found nearly one third small businesses (27%) still don't have a website in 2022.

Among those who don't have websites, 87% plan to invest in their own website in the near future. According to the respondents, the main reasons they invest in websites are to allow their customers to make purchases online (20%) and to showcase their services or products (20%).

27% of small businesses still don't have a website What motivates small businesses to design a website - top reasons

In its yearly report, Top Design Firms examines the web design space, presenting data on what small businesses want for their websites, the perceived advantages of investing in creating a website in 2022, and other web design trends.

Top Design Firms 2022 Web Design Survey Findings

Our team's research yielded the following statistics and trends:

27% of small businesses still don't have a website. However, most (86%) plan to build one in the next few years.

The primary reason why companies build websites is to allow customers to make purchases online (20%) and showcase their products and services (20%).

Low website traffic is the number one challenge companies face with their website (14%), followed by adding advanced functionalities (11%), and the cost of building and maintaining a website (11%).

Companies plan to invest in the following features that appeal most to consumers: mobile capabilities (37%), embeddable videos on web pages (31%), load time/ page speed (28%), Dark Mode (26%), and Chatbots (20%).

Baruch Labunski, CEO of Rank Secure, explained why companies felt the need to build a website during the pandemic.

"Websites became especially important in 2020 and 2021 because people stayed home and bought or researched online."

Rank Secure and plenty of other companies prioritized web design and development to cater to an online-first market. This heavily influenced Labunski's decision to build a website

"That is where people were so we had to be there too," Labunski said.

Web design plays a vital role in helping businesses perform well online.

Full report: https://topdesignfirms.com/web-design/blog/web-design-data-2022

About Top Design Firms

Top Design Firms is a directory of design, marketing, and development companies from around the world. Launched in 2003, Top Design Firms was recently acquired by Clutch, the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers.

Media Contact

Morgan Flores

(202) 350-4344

Senior Manager of Content Strategy & SEO

[email protected]

SOURCE Top Design Firms