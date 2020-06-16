$274.6 Billion Worldwide Immunotherapy Drugs Industry to 2025 - Featuring Abbvie, Amgen & Boehringer Ingelheim Among Others

DUBLIN, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunotherapy Drugs Market by Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Check Point Inhibitors, Interferons, and Interleukins), Therapy Area (Cancer, Autoimmune diseases& Inflammatory, Infectious Diseases), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics ) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immunotherapy drugs market is projected to reach USD 274.6 billion by 2025 from USD 163.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.0 % during the forecast period.

Market growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for immunotherapies over conventional treatments and a growing prevalence of target indications. However, timeline issues, side-effects, and manufacturing complexities are expected to restrict market growth to a certain extent.

Monoclonal antibodies are expected to witness high demand during the forecast period.

The adoption of immunotherapy in cancer has been rising in recent years due to the introduction of safe and efficient treatments. Monoclonal antibodies are immunoglobulins derived by cultivating immune cells in the lab to target specific antigens present on the surface of cancer cells. These antibodies, when used as a therapy, attach themselves to cancer/abnormal cells and mark them for destruction by the body's natural immune system. Monoclonal antibodies hold the largest share of the immunotherapy drugs market owing to their high specificity and few side-effects.

Cancer is one of the key application areas for immunotherapies.

On the basis of the therapeutic area, the immunotherapy drugs market is segmented into cancer, autoimmune & inflammatory diseases, infectious diseases, and others. Cancer accounted for the largest share of the immunotherapy drugs market in 2019. This is mainly due to a large number of approvals, rising prevalence of cancer, and growing research activity in this area, among other factors.

By end-user, hospitals accounted for the largest share of the immunotherapy drugs market in 2019.

On the basis of the end-user, the global immunotherapy drugs market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and other end users. Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the immunotherapy drugs market in 2019, mainly due to their high spending on immunotherapies and the availability of the necessary infrastructure and facilities to provide advanced treatments.

The market in North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global immunotherapy drugs market.

North America is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of cancer and increasing initiatives by industry players. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period due to factors such as aggressive investments by key market players and the increase in government spending on healthcare.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Immunotherapy Drugs Market Overview

4.2 North America: Immunotherapy Drugs Market, by Type (2019)

4.3 Geographic Snapshot of the Immunotherapy Drugs Market

4.4 Pipeline of Phase 2/3 Immunotherapy Drugs

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Immunotherapy Drugs Over Conventional Treatment Regimens

5.2.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Autoimmune & Infectious Diseases

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies and Biosimilars

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Timeline Issues, Side-Effects, and Manufacturing Complexities

5.2.2.2 High Attrition Rate in the Product Development Cycle

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Demand for Personalized Medicines

5.2.3.2 High Scope for Growth in Emerging Economies

5.2.3.3 Development of Affordable Nanoparticles for Deploying Immunotherapies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of Immunotherapy Treatment, Regional Disparities, and Lack of Insurance Coverage

5.2.4.2 Side-Effects and Low Efficacy of Immunotherapy Drugs

5.2.4.3 Lack of Awareness

5.2.4.4 Delays in Diagnosis and Treatment

5.2.5 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic on the Immunotherapy Drugs Market

6 Immunotherapy Drugs Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Monoclonal Antibodies

6.2.1 Monoclonal Antibodies Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market in 2019

6.3 Checkpoint Inhibitors

6.3.1 Checkpoint Inhibitors Market to Grow Owing to Their Wide Applicability in Numerous Cancer Treatments

6.4 Interferons & Interleukins

6.4.1 Interferons & Interleukins Use the Patient'S Immune System, Which Provides Significant Benefits

6.5 Other Immunotherapies

7 Immunotherapy Drugs Market, by Therapeutic Area

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cancer

7.2.1 Malignant Cancers

7.2.1.1 Malignant Cancers Held the Largest Share of the Immunotherapy Drugs Market in 2019

7.2.2 Benign Cancers

7.2.2.1 Availability of a Range of Drugs for Benign Cancer Treatment Supports Market Growth

7.3 Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases

7.3.1 Strong Demand for Immunotherapies Bolsters Market Growth in This Segment

7.4 Infectious Diseases

7.4.1 Increasing Prevalence and Rise in R&D Support Market Growth

7.5 Other Therapeutic Areas

8 Immunotherapy Drugs Market, by End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 Hospitals Accounted for the Largest Share of the Immunotherapy Drugs Market

8.3 Clinics

8.3.1 Clinics Provide Focused, Primary-Level Care for Patients and Cannot Provide Advanced Treatments

8.4 Other End Users

9 Immunotherapy Drugs Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Us

9.2.1.1 Us Holds the Largest Share of the North American Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer and the Growing Availability of Approved Immunotherapy Drugs to Drive Market Growth

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Uk

9.3.1.1 The Uk Accounts for the Largest Share of the European Market

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.2.1 New Law for Biosimilars in Germany to Drive Market Growth

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Initiatives by Leading Pharma Players to Drive the French Market for Immunotherapy Drugs

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Availability of Reimbursement Drives the Market in Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Increasing Incidences of Cancer to Drive Market Growth During the Forecast Period

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Other Infectious Diseases to Boost the Adoption of Immunotherapy in China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Universal Health Coverage Boosts the Market for Immunotherapy Drugs in Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 High Number of Cancer Specialty Care Hospitals to Support Market Growth

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.4.1 Government Initiatives to Pave the Way for the Development of the Australian Immunotherapy Drugs Market

9.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1.1 Infrastructural Growth and Favorable Socioeconomic Trends Will Support Market Growth in the Mea

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.2.1 Government Support and Player Interest in Brazil Will Drive the Market

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Evaluation Framework

10.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market) (2019)

10.4.1 Stars

10.4.2 Emerging Leaders

10.4.3 Pervasive Companies

10.4.4 Emerging Companies

10.5 Competitive Scenario

10.5.1 Key Partnerships and Collaborations

10.5.2 Key Product Launches

10.5.3 Key Acquisitions

10.5.4 Key Expansions

11 Company Profiles

11.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

11.2 Pfizer

11.3 Merck & Co

11.4 Novartis International Ag

11.5 Johnson & Johnson

11.6 Sanofi

11.7 Glaxosmithkline

11.8 Abbvie

11.9 Amgen

11.10 Boehringer Ingelheim

11.11 Astrazeneca

11.12 Eli Lilly and Company

11.13 Immatics Biotechnologies Gmbh

11.14 Genmab

11.15 Biontech Se

11.16 Gilead Sciences

11.17 Nbe Therapeutics

11.18 Teva Pharmaceuticals

11.19 Bayer Ag

11.20 Bristol-Myers Squibb

11.21 Incyte Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4rtura

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

