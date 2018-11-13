28 Government and Industry Participants Selected for 2019 ACT-IAC Partners Class
Government and industry stakeholders peer-nominated for senior leadership advancement
Mar 13, 2019, 12:56 ET
FAIRFAX, Va., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council for Technology - Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) today officially announced its 2019 Partners Program class. This nine-month program pairs government and industry professionals to collectively engage, develop and prepare for their future roles at the Senior Executive Service (SES) and corporate executive officer levels.
Maynard Crum is the Government Chair of the 2019 Class and said, "As a 2016 Partners Class graduate I'm honored to serve as the 2019 Government Chair, I want to continue sharing my passion for success and leadership with this community. This class will be challenged, inspired, intrigued and collectively achieve innovative and collaborative outcomes."
Terry Miller is the Industry Chair of the class and said, "The Partners Program serves as an example of what both Government and Industry can accomplish through collaboration and partnership. The relationships that are forged last a lifetime. I was privileged to be part of the 2010 Partners class. As the industry vice chair in 2018, I look forward to working with a new set of leaders this year as we embark on a journey to improve government for our citizens."
2019 Government Partners Program participants:
- Miguel Adams, Millennium Challenge Corporation
- Nydia Roman-Albertorio, General Service Administration
- Ryan Edelstein, General Services Administration
- Elvera Gleaton, US Department of Agriculture
- Darlene Gore, General Services Administration
- Chris Jordan, US House of Representatives
- LaKeisha McClendon, US Food and Drug Administration
- Clint McCoy, General Services Administration
- Vicky Niblett, General Services Administration
- George Nicol, National Aeronautics and Space Administration
- Albert Pasquarella, US Department of Homeland Security
- Eric Rippetoe, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
- Cory Wagner, US Environmental Protection Agency
- Michelle White , General Services Administration
2019 Industry Partners Program participants:
- Combiz Abdolrahimi, Deloitte
- Shaunak Ashtaputre, Karsun Solutions
- Manish Dadhich, Zolon Tech
- Don Fenhagen, IBM Global Business Services
- Laura Floyd, Perspecta
- Frank Keuchel, CACI
- Alex Lunsford, Oracle Public Sector
- Varun Malhotra, Changeis
- Christina McDowell, Booz Allen Hamilton
- Mohith Narayanan, Bart and Associates
- Amanda Nguyen, U Group
- Pankaj Sharma, Rigil Corporation
- Kyle Tuberson, ICF
- Rod Volz, Solutions By Design
2019 Partners Program Leadership:
Maynard Crum, General Services Administration (Government Chair)
Terry Miller, Karsun Solutions (Industry Chair)
Sharon Hamer, Environmental Protection Agency (Government Vice Chair)
Raymond McCollum, General Services Administration (Government Vice Chair)
Paul Chandler, General Dynamics Information Technology (Industry Vice Chair)
Lisa Martin, LeapFrog Solutions (Industry Vice Chair)
About ACT-IAC
ACT-IAC is a non-profit educational organization established to improve government's service delivery and operational performance through the effective and innovative application of technology. ACT-IAC provides a unique, objective and trusted collaborative forum where government and industry executives are working as partners to address critical issues, apply best practices and pioneer innovative solutions. ACT-IAC also provides high-quality learning and educational opportunities to improve the knowledge and expertise of the government workforce – both public and private. Further information about ACT-IAC can be found at www.actiac.org.
SOURCE The American Council for Technology - Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC)
Share this article