28 North Carolina Community And Technical Colleges Create A Single Gateway For Employers To Recruit Job-Ready Talent, For Free

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North Carolina employers seeking entry-level talent have an expanded and FREE resource to post jobs: the NC Community & Technical Colleges Jobs Consortium website, powered by College Central Network, Inc. (CCN).

The www.collegecentral.com/ncctcjobs website makes it both FREE and easy for all employers—large and small, public and private—to register just once and then post an unlimited number of jobs to North Carolina's community and technical college students and alumni!

Employers posting jobs today can simultaneously reach tens of thousands of job seekers from 28 community and technical colleges, including: Alamance Community College, Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute, Cape Fear Community College, Catawba Valley Community College, Central Carolina Community College, Davidson County Community College, Durham Technical Community College, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Forsyth Technical Community College, Gaston College, Guilford Technical Community College, Haywood Community College, Johnston Community College, Lenoir Community College, Mitchell Community College, Nash Community College, Richmond Community College, Roanoke-Chowan Community College, Rockingham Community College, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Sandhills Community College, South Piedmont Community College, Surry Community College, Vance-Granville Community College, Wake Technical Community College, Western Piedmont Community College, Wilkes Community College, and Wilson Community College.

"NC Community & Technical Colleges Jobs Consortium provides employers with direct access to our state's community and technical college talent. After graduation, most of our students, by far, will work in-state, and our Consortium gives them easy access to North Carolina's employers and opportunities," stated Anna Clay McAdams, Manager, Employment Resources of Wake Technical Community, the largest of North Carolina's community colleges.

McAdams added, "The mission of the Consortium's colleges is to connect our talented graduates with our state's employers to build and maintain a competent workforce, and to keep our state's economy strong."

According to Eric Skeen, Counselor, South Piedmont Community College, "﻿Roughly one in nine North Carolina citizens 18 and older is enrolled in one of our state's community colleges. Working together with my fellow career center offices allows employers to easily access our combined students. It's an incredible feature and opportunity for our state's employers looking to hire their next employees."

Tammy Muller, Department Head, Center for Workforce Connectivity and Talent Development, Catawba Valley Community College said, "Jobs and internships posted via the Consortium flow effortlessly through CCN's Career Services Central® career office management platform, and are available to registered students and alumni at all 28 community and technical colleges. After registering at CollegeCentral.com, job seekers can use the College Central App immediately to search and apply to all jobs with their smartphones, tablets, or computers. It's a phenomenal resource!"

"Approximately 140,000 undergraduate students attend the Consortium's 28 colleges making it very attractive for employers to post lots of job and internship opportunities. I can't think of any other resource in the state where an employer can reach such a vast audience for free!" stated Mary Parker, Career Services Center Coordinator at Central Carolina Community College, the newest Consortium member college. She added: "Joining the Consortium has been a wonderful experience, and more than 100 students registered on the first day registrations opened!"

Sherry Irsik, Career Connections Coordinator, Lenoir Community College, attended a training and round table discussion that was hosted by College Central Network in October, over four locations across the state. Sherry stated, "The Internet has changed so many things for the better over the past two decades. However, at the same time, interactions have become more removed and impersonal. Fortunately, we work collaboratively with 27 other North Carolina community and technical colleges to achieve common goals for our regions and state. We also work with a vendor who understands us as career professionals, as well as our collective career development and workforce goals, for a nice balance."

CCN's Career Services Central® is the exclusive online career office management platform for career centers at all schools participating in the Consortium. Joy Miller, CSC's National Sales Manager, sums it up, "Community colleges can have a greater impact on the state's economy by removing as many barriers as possible, simplifying the process, and allowing employers to easily recruit the state's home-grown entry-level talent. The NC Community & Technical Colleges Jobs Consortium website does exactly that.

"CCN makes job posting free for all employers. It centralizes the task, so recruiters post just once to reach all of North Carolina's community college talent. These graduates have the skills. They are ready to move directly into the local workforce. And they are who today's employers are looking for."

About College Central Network®

Founded in 1997, College Central Network (CCN) has over 22 years of experience connecting employers with qualified emerging talent candidates. More than one million employers have registered to utilize the Network to post jobs and recruit students and alumni for entry-level jobs.

About Career Services Central®

Career Services Central (CSC) is CCN's intuitive and affordable career office management platform that works on any device and is trusted by hundreds of institutions and organizations across the U.S.

Thousands of career professionals use CSC daily to manage the entire career process for students, alumni, and community residents attending CSC-powered institutions, including appointments, career advice and job searching, résumés, career portfolios, experiential learning, on-campus recruiting, career events, and job fairs. To learn more, visit: CareerServicesCentral.com

CONTACT:

Barbara Anderson

800-442-3614

banderson@CollegeCentral.com

SOURCE College Central Network

Related Links

https://www.collegecentral.com

