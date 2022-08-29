280.16 thousand MT growth in Alkyd resin market, Evolving Opportunities with Akzo Nobel NV and Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd. - Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Alkyd Resin Market Analysis Report by Application and Geographic and the Segment Forecasts". Request Free Sample Report.

Five Major Alkyd Resin Companies:

Akzo Nobel NV: the company offers high-quality coatings, which are used to protect and enhance the surfaces of ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, and architectural components. These coatings are also used for consumer goods, such as mobile devices, appliances, beverage cans and furniture, and oil and gas facilities.

Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd.: The company offers alkyd resins with excellent adhesion and corrosion resistance properties. It is used as a binder resin for phthalic acid resin paint, industrial primer paint, and additive offset printing ink.

Arkema Group: The company offers solvent-based alkyd resins for use in the production of architectural coatings, powder coatings, adhesives, and paints.

BASF SE: The company offers alkyd resins, which are used in coating, construction, paper, adhesives, printing and packaging, plastics, and electronic industries.

Eternal Materials Co. Ltd.: The company offers various types of alkyd resins, including long-oil alkyd resin, medium-oil alkyd resin, short-oil alkyd resin, water-based alkyd resin, and modified alkyd resin.

Alkyd Resin Market Segmentation

Application

Architectural



Industrial



Automotive



Others

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

The architectural segment's share of the alkyd resin market will expand significantly. Architectural coatings used on both commercial and residential buildings use alkyd resins for architectural purposes. They shield structures from contaminants like moisture, UV rays, and microorganisms. Alkyd resins are used in the formulation of many different types of architectural coating products, including paints, primers, lacquers, varnishes, and stains.

Alkyd Resin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.57% Market growth 2020-2024 280.16 th MT Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.31 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 67% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd., Arkema Group, BASF SE, Eternal Materials Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Polynt Spa, Solvay SA, and Synthomer Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Materials" Research Reports

