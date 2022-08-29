280.16 thousand MT growth in Alkyd resin market, Evolving Opportunities with Akzo Nobel NV and Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd. - Technavio

Aug 29, 2022, 23:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alkyd Resin Market size is expected to grow by 280.16 th MT at a CAGR of 3.57% during the forecast period. The report extensively covers alkyd resin market segmentation by application (architectural, industrial, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
One of the main factors propelling the growth of the global alkyd resin market is the excellent features of alkyd resins. Polyhydric alcohols are heated with polybasic acids or their anhydrides to create alkyd resins, which are thermoplastic polyester resins. Due to their excellent weathering characteristics, alkyd resins are employed in the production of protective coatings. Because of their adaptability and affordability, these resins are the most vital components used in the production of synthetic paints.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Alkyd Resin Market Analysis Report by Application and Geographic and the Segment Forecasts".
Five Major Alkyd Resin Companies:
- Akzo Nobel NV: the company offers high-quality coatings, which are used to protect and enhance the surfaces of ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, and architectural components. These coatings are also used for consumer goods, such as mobile devices, appliances, beverage cans and furniture, and oil and gas facilities.
- Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd.: The company offers alkyd resins with excellent adhesion and corrosion resistance properties. It is used as a binder resin for phthalic acid resin paint, industrial primer paint, and additive offset printing ink.
- Arkema Group: The company offers solvent-based alkyd resins for use in the production of architectural coatings, powder coatings, adhesives, and paints.
- BASF SE: The company offers alkyd resins, which are used in coating, construction, paper, adhesives, printing and packaging, plastics, and electronic industries.
- Eternal Materials Co. Ltd.: The company offers various types of alkyd resins, including long-oil alkyd resin, medium-oil alkyd resin, short-oil alkyd resin, water-based alkyd resin, and modified alkyd resin.
Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
- Application
- Architectural
- Industrial
- Automotive
- Others
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
The architectural segment's share of the alkyd resin market will expand significantly. Architectural coatings used on both commercial and residential buildings use alkyd resins for architectural purposes. They shield structures from contaminants like moisture, UV rays, and microorganisms. Alkyd resins are used in the formulation of many different types of architectural coating products, including paints, primers, lacquers, varnishes, and stains.
|
Alkyd Resin Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.57%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
280.16 th MT
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.31
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 67%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Japan, Germany, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Akzo Nobel NV, Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd., Arkema Group, BASF SE, Eternal Materials Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Polynt Spa, Solvay SA, and Synthomer Plc
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Specialty chemicals market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (thousand MT)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five force summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Architectural - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Architectural - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)
- Exhibit 18: Architectural - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)
- Exhibit 20: Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)
- Exhibit 22: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)
- Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 39: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography (thousand MT)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 44: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Akzo Nobel NV
- Exhibit 47: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview
- Exhibit 48: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 49: Akzo Nobel NV - Key news
- Exhibit 50: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 51: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus
- 10.4 Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 52: Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 54: Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 55: Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Arkema SA
- Exhibit 56: Arkema SA - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Arkema SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 58: Arkema SA - Key news
- Exhibit 59: Arkema SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: Arkema SA - Segment focus
- 10.6 BASF SE
- Exhibit 61: BASF SE - Overview
- Exhibit 62: BASF SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: BASF SE - Key news
- Exhibit 64: BASF SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: BASF SE - Segment focus
- 10.7 Eternal Materials Corp. Ltd.
- Exhibit 66: Eternal Materials Corp. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Eternal Materials Corp. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 68: Eternal Materials Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: Eternal Materials Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Evonik Industries AG
- Exhibit 70: Evonik Industries AG - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus
- 10.9 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
- Exhibit 74: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Polynt Spa
- Exhibit 78: Polynt Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Polynt Spa - Product and service
- Exhibit 80: Polynt Spa - Key offerings
- 10.11 Solvay SA
- Exhibit 81: Solvay SA - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Solvay SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 83: Solvay SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 84: Solvay SA - Segment focus
- 10.12 Synthomer Plc
- Exhibit 85: Synthomer Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Synthomer Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: Synthomer Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 88: Synthomer Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 89: Synthomer Plc - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 91: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 93: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations
