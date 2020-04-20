280+ AEC firms representing $102 billion in revenues report on COVID-19's impact on backlog, projects, layoffs, and M&A

Over 280 AEC firms representing ~$102 billion in combined revenues (or ~90% of the North American AEC industry), participated in the most recent April 17 th survey, with a diverse cross-section of participants by size (i.e. ~20 firms generating >$1 billion in revenues, but also 97 firms with <$25 million), ownership (e.g. public, employee-owned/ESOP, private equity-owned), and markets (e.g. transportation, water/wastewater, infrastructure, buildings, oil & gas, environmental, etc.). Additionally, 450+ CEOs and executives joined our 3 rd CEO Forum webinar as the CEOs of Arcadis NA, GHD US, and Murraysmith, shared insights in a 90-minute discussion on their current strategies and outlook.

Survey highlights include:

Median "% of backlog delayed" stabilized at ~7.5% over the last two weeks; median % of backlog "earmarked for delay" also stabilized at ~10%

2020 revenues projected to decline slightly under 10% today, vs. slightly over 10% two weeks ago; earnings are projected to decline 10 - 15%, but it's possible that firms are underestimating the impact of revenue declines on earnings

Private sector buildings projects face the most delays, while public sector infrastructure projects face the least delays

Most sectors facing significant declines in project pursuits, implying a prolonged negative impact, likely into 2021

38% of firms have implemented layoffs/furloughs (up from 26% two weeks ago) and another 12% are still planning to make cuts. However, the combined % of layoffs and "planned to make layoffs" has not increased from two weeks ago.

While some firms are billing more quickly, 82% are still billing monthly (vs. 91% pre-pandemic). Whereas 72% of firms are expecting a slowdown in payments, only 39% are paying their own subconsultants and vendors more slowly – suggesting a negative cash flow impact.

M&A activity expected to decline, although some firms are being more aggressive

Our next survey on April 27th will capture the latest impacts of COVID-19, as well as growth and profitability metrics for 2019 (actual) and 2020/2021 (projections).

