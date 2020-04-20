280+ AEC firms representing $102 billion in revenues report on COVID-19's impact on backlog, projects, layoffs, and M&A
Apr 20, 2020, 17:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading corporate finance and M&A advisory firm, AEC Advisors (www.aecadvisors.com), has been conducting bi-weekly surveys and CEO Forum webinars to analyze and discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the Architecture, Engineering, and Consulting ("AEC") industry.
Over 280 AEC firms representing ~$102 billion in combined revenues (or ~90% of the North American AEC industry), participated in the most recent April 17th survey, with a diverse cross-section of participants by size (i.e. ~20 firms generating >$1 billion in revenues, but also 97 firms with <$25 million), ownership (e.g. public, employee-owned/ESOP, private equity-owned), and markets (e.g. transportation, water/wastewater, infrastructure, buildings, oil & gas, environmental, etc.). Additionally, 450+ CEOs and executives joined our 3rd CEO Forum webinar as the CEOs of Arcadis NA, GHD US, and Murraysmith, shared insights in a 90-minute discussion on their current strategies and outlook.
Survey highlights include:
- Median "% of backlog delayed" stabilized at ~7.5% over the last two weeks; median % of backlog "earmarked for delay" also stabilized at ~10%
- 2020 revenues projected to decline slightly under 10% today, vs. slightly over 10% two weeks ago; earnings are projected to decline 10 - 15%, but it's possible that firms are underestimating the impact of revenue declines on earnings
- Private sector buildings projects face the most delays, while public sector infrastructure projects face the least delays
- Most sectors facing significant declines in project pursuits, implying a prolonged negative impact, likely into 2021
- 38% of firms have implemented layoffs/furloughs (up from 26% two weeks ago) and another 12% are still planning to make cuts. However, the combined % of layoffs and "planned to make layoffs" has not increased from two weeks ago.
- While some firms are billing more quickly, 82% are still billing monthly (vs. 91% pre-pandemic). Whereas 72% of firms are expecting a slowdown in payments, only 39% are paying their own subconsultants and vendors more slowly – suggesting a negative cash flow impact.
- M&A activity expected to decline, although some firms are being more aggressive
Our next survey on April 27th will capture the latest impacts of COVID-19, as well as growth and profitability metrics for 2019 (actual) and 2020/2021 (projections).
Visit our website (www.aecadvisors.com/conferences) for upcoming webinars, including this week's speakers below:
- Gord Johnston, Stantec, CEO
- Alex L'Heureux, WSP, CEO
- Paul Gabriel, Environmental Partners, CEO
- Louis Armstrong, Kleinfelder, CEO
Contact: Tyler Albright, [email protected]
SOURCE AEC Advisors LLC
