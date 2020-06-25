280 CapMarkets Launches Straight Through Processing & Additional Asset Classes on its BondNav® Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 280 CapMarkets (280), a fixed income technology company providing best execution trading support and price transparency to advisors, institutions and issuers, has announced the roll-out of straight-through processing (STP) capabilities, which accelerates and automates the processing of client transactions. The goal is for clients to manage their own trading allocations and seamlessly incorporate BondNav® into their existing operational workflows. In addition to Municipal and Corporate bonds that are currently offered on the platform, 280 announced the addition of Certificates of Deposits (CDs).

Furthermore, 280 CapMarkets announced it successfully filed a non-provisional patent for its cloud-native technology platform BondNav in 2020 and it is currently patent-pending.

Dave Rudd, President, 280 CapMarkets, said, "Our mission is to continuously improve advisors and institutions experience with 280 CapMarkets through technology to modernize fixed income accessibility for all market participants. The rollout of STP allows advisors and brokers to fully integrate order workflow into our BondNav platform seamlessly allowing clients to manage their allocations in BondNav."

Prescott Nasser, Chief Technology Officer, 280 CapMarkets, commented, "Our connectivity developments, addition of new asset classes, along with the recognition of our innovative technology, positions 280 CapMarkets for continued growth. During the past few months of this pandemic, we have been able to validate the use of our technology and meet client demands during extreme market volatility. BondNav, coupled with the expertise of 280's trading desk, is designed to level the playing field for investment advisors."

"Our cloud-native platform has allowed BondNav to seamlessly scale with the increasing fixed income markets' activity during COVID while also allowing us to accelerate development on additional asset classes, specifically Agencies and Treasuries, later this year," he added.

More recently, 280 CapMarkets announced the move to its new corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California in The Mills Building at 220 Montgomery Street in San Francisco. The new office is designed to meet the needs as 280 continues to grow. Employees will be given the option to work remote or from the new offices in San Francisco or its other office locations once the usual business operations resume following the pandemic work from home orders.

About 280 CapMarkets

280 CapMarkets (280) is a financial technology company focused on delivering best execution and price transparency to advisors, institutional investors, and issuers in the fixed income markets. Our BondNav® technology improves liquidity by aggregating bond markets, providing advisors access to institutional pricing, market insights, and analytics to evaluate bond offerings from multiple sources and displays the best available prices all on one platform. Issuers of municipal and corporate bonds can also benefit through the expanded distribution network of advisors and institutions using BondNav.

Headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in New York, Chicago, Santa Monica and Seattle, 280 CapMarkets includes a dynamic team of engineers, technologists, traders, and capital markets experts. For more information, visit www.280capmarkets.com and follow us on Twitter @280capmarkets and LinkedIn .

Media Contacts:

280 CapMarkets:

[email protected]

JConnelly for 280 CapMarkets:

Kyle Kappmeier

[email protected]

973-850-7366

SOURCE 280 CapMarkets