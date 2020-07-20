$28M COVID-19 Business Interruption Suit Filed Against Insurance Company

PHILADELPHIA, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altar'd State, a national boutique, was forced to close its doors this spring due to COVID-19 resulting in a significant loss of income for the retailer. The boutique subsequently filed a business interruption claim with Hartford Fire Insurance Company, only to be denied after paying substantial premiums to protect its business. Attorneys on behalf of Altar'd State are suing the insurance company for wrongful denial of coverage.

"Altar'd State purchased a comprehensive program of business insurance from Hartford including business interruption insurance and coverage for extra incurred expense," says Bryan Blevins, equity partner of Provost Umphrey Law Firm in Beaumont, Texas. "Hartford is ignoring specific policy language that covers Altar'd State when they were forced to temporarily close 119 stores in 37 states as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Following the United States' first confirmed case of COVID-19 in February, the virus spread rapidly throughout the country, including the immediate area of Altar'd State's retail stores. In response to the spread, various state, municipal, and other governing authorities across the country issued orders prohibiting access to non-essential businesses including retail stores like Altar'd State. In addition to the actions of Civil Authorities, Altar'd State suffered direct physical loss of and damage to locations insured by Hartford.

Any business interruption claim arising from COVID-19 that has been denied by an insurer should be reviewed by legal counsel.

"It is clear that neither Hartford nor the insurance industry has any interest in investigating and paying valid claims," says Blevins. "In this case, Hartford decided to deny coverage in less than 72 hours, without review of a single document or investigation of a single Altar'd State location."

The case WALTERS & MASON RETAIL, INC., d/b/a ALTAR'D STATE v. HARTFORD FIRE INSURANCE COMPANY has been filed in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia Division by the Provost Umphrey Law Firm of Beaumont, Texas and national counsel Morgan & Lewis.

For over 50 years, our firm's mission has remained to seek justice for those most in need – those who have suffered harm or loss due to the wrongful conduct of others. Our attorneys fight for our clients nationwide with offices in Beaumont and Houston, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. We continue to be one of the most successful trial law firms in the nation by remaining Hard-Working Lawyers for Hard-Working People. To learn more, visit http://www.provostumphrey.com.

