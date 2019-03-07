$290 Mn Aircraft and Marine Turbochargers Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - Complex Design Of Aircraft Turbochargers, Leading To Maintenance Difficulties

DUBLIN, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft and Marine Turbochargers Market by Platform (Aircraft, Marine, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)), Component (Compressor, Turbine, Shaft), Technology (Single Turbo, Twin Turbo, Electro-Assist Turbo) and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aircraft and marine turbochargers market is projected to grow from USD 270 million in 2018 to USD 290 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.41% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Several engine manufacturers are developing fuel-efficient engines for aircraft and ships. This is expected to lead to the rising demand for aircraft and marine turbochargers, thereby leading to the growth of the aircraft and marine turbochargers market across the globe. However, the complex designs of aircraft and marine turbochargers can lead to their maintenance difficulties, which are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Based on platform, the UAV segment of the aircraft and marine turbochargers market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The UAV segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The UAV segment has been further classified into tactical UAV, strategic UAV, and special purpose UAV. The market for strategic UAVs is projected to grow during the forecast period due to their increased demand across the globe, owing to their compact and efficient engines.

Based on component, the compressor segment is projected to lead the aircraft and marine turbochargers market from 2018 to 2023.

In turbochargers, there are 2 primary components of the compressors, namely, compressor wheels and compressor covers. These components have various other subsystems installed in them that are of critical designs and features. These include diffusers, which are typically designed for installation in the compressor covers. Compressor wheels are extremely expensive. They avert various premature turbocharger component failures in high boost applications in aircraft and ships. Compressor covers are like compressor wheels and are typically made from aluminum alloys.

The North America aircraft and marine turbochargers market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America aircraft and marine turbochargers market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increased demand for aircraft from the region. Commercial airlines in the region are procuring aircraft in large numbers to meet the surging demand for air travel within and outside the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Aircraft And Marine Turbochargers Market, 2018-2023

4.2 Aircraft And Marine Turbochargers Market, By Platform

4.3 Aircraft Turbochargers Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Drivers

5.3.1 Growth In Maritime Tourism

5.3.2 Increasing Focus On Fuel-Efficient Aircraft Engines

5.3.3 Increasing Number Of Aircraft Deliveries

5.3.4 Rising Demand For Light Jets In Emerging Economies

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Growing Demand For Lightweight Aircraft Engines

5.4.2 Adoption Of 3D Printing For Aircraft Turbocharger Manufacturing

5.4.3 Marine Turbochargers For Gasoline & Diesel Engines

5.5 Challenges

5.5.1 Complex Design Of Aircraft Turbochargers, Leading To Maintenance Difficulties

5.5.2 Global Marine Freight Rates



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 3D Printing Technology For Turbochargers

6.2.2 Air Foil Bearings

6.2.3 Hybrid Turbochargers For Marine Engines

6.2.4 Variable Geometry Turbocharger For Marine

6.2.5 Electro-Assist Turbo Technology For Marine Turbocharged Diesel Engines

6.3 Regulatory Landscape

6.3.1 Component Design

6.3.2 Airline/Marine Operations

6.3.2.1 Durability

6.3.2.2 Reparability

6.3.3 Manufacturing

6.3.3.1 Reproducibility



7 Aircraft And Marine Turbochargers Market, By Platform

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aircraft

7.2.1 Ultralight (Turboprop)

7.2.1.1 Increased use of fuel efficient aircraft in ultralight

7.2.2 Ultralight (Piston)

7.2.2.1 The main advantage of piston engine is to allow the plane to have a more narrow front fuselage that reduces drag

7.3 UAV

7.3.1 Tactical UAV

7.3.2 Strategic UAV

7.3.3 Special Purpose UAV

7.4 Marine

7.4.1 Military Ships

7.4.1.1 Surface naval ship

7.4.1.2 Aircraft carrier

7.4.1.3 Surface combatant

7.4.1.4 Coastal defense

7.4.1.5 Patrol combatant

7.4.1.6 Amphibious warfare

7.4.1.7 Combat logistics

7.4.1.8 Mine warfare

7.4.1.9 Sealift

7.4.2 Commercial Ships

7.4.2.1 Merchant ship

7.4.2.2 Bulk carrier

7.4.2.3 Container

7.4.2.4 Oil tanker

7.4.2.5 Offshore vessel

7.4.2.6 Recreational boat



8 Aircraft And Marine Turbochargers Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Compressor

8.2.1 Increasing Demand For The High Performance Materials For Compressor

8.3 Turbine

8.3.1 Turbine Is Mostly Used To Control Exhaust Airflow, Aircraft Wastegates And Manage The Turbine Speed

8.4 Shaft

8.4.1 Shaft Is One Of The Most Important Component To Produce Shaft Power Than Jet Thrust.

8.5 Others



9 Aircraft And Marine Turbochargers Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Single Turbo

9.2.1 Single Turbo Is Used To Increase The Power Output For Turbocharger

9.3 Twin Turbo

9.3.1 Reduced Operating Costs And Maintenance Is The Major Factors For Twin Turbo

9.4 Electro-Assist Turbo

9.4.1 Increasing Demand For Electro-Assist Turbochargers In Marine Industry For The Use Of Marine Diesel Engine

9.5 Variable-Geometry Turbo

9.5.1 Increasing Demand For Variable-Geometry Turbocharger

For Marine Industry To Produce High Engine Speeds

10 Aircraft And Marine Turbochargers Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 France

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 Switzerland

10.3.5 UK

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.7 Rest Of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Australia

10.4.4 New Zealand

10.4.5 Japan

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest Of Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest Of The World

10.5.1 Latin America

10.5.2 Middle East

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Contracts

11.3.2 New Product Developments

11.3.3 Acquisitions And Agreements

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Hartzell Engine Technologies

12.2 PBS Velka Bites

12.3 Rolls-Royce

12.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

12.5 Main Turbo Systems

12.6 Textron Inc.

12.7 General Electric

12.8 ABB

12.9 Cummins

12.10 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

12.11 Jrone Turbocharger

12.12 Lycoming Engines

12.13 Continental Motors Group

12.14 Man Energy Solutions

12.15 Innovators

12.15.1 Mahindra Aerospace

12.15.2 A&S Turbochargers Co.

12.15.3 Van Der Lee Turbo Systems

12.15.4 Sprintaero

12.15.5 Diamond Aircraft Industries



