29th Eye Level Literary Award (ELLA2021) Winners Announced

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 3, 2021, Daekyo Culture Foundation announced the winners of the 29th Eye Level Literary Award (ELLA).

For the past 29 years, Daekyo Culture Foundation has sponsored the event to discover and celebrate aspiring authors and to nurture children's creativity. Tens of thousands of applications from 14 countries registered for this year's event. Among them, only six are the global winners.

The global winners are from two categories: Illustrated Writing and Writing. First round picks for global were handpicked by judges from each respective country and only 154 made the cut. The candidates from Australia, Canada, mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, the United States, and the United Kingdom were all competing for the top six recognitions as the prestigious global winners of ELLA 2021.

This year's Illustrated Writing's Grand, Gold, and Silver prizes go to Anna Bian (mainland China), Shriya Madhavan (U.S.A), and Lauren Lam (U.K), respectively. Their illustrations about "the world in 10 years" are a "…phenomenal take of children's worldview and current events we face today," according to one of the global judges. For the Writing category, Rhythm Ghai (India), Otressa Lynielle Ong (Indonesia), and Wendell Seann Tiu (Philippines) received the Grand, Gold, and Silver prizes, respectively. The winners composed unique pieces about their "proudest achievement" in the form of narrative writing. "The narrative writing format requires a lot of planning and empathy from the author. This year's winners were able to express their experiences in vivid detail for the reader so that we could visualize the stories," noted the judges. All global winners receive a cash prize.

To check out this year's winners, you may visit the event page. For more information about Eye Level or Daekyo Culture Foundation sponsored global events, visit myeyelevel.com .

About Eye Level

Millions of children from 20 countries have experienced the Eye Level program. Our teaching philosophy begins with understanding each child's academic level, personal interests, and learning ability. Thereafter, our staff helps students master each concept through one-on-one coaching via our small-step approach. At Eye Level, we help young learners become self-directed problem solvers, critical thinkers, and lifelong learners — setting them up for success in school and beyond.

