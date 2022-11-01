2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market to Grow by USD 7.96 Bn, Increasing Investments In Machine Vision Technology to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2D and 3D machine vision systems market is estimated to grow by USD 7.96 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.75% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing investments in machine vision technology in driving the growth of the 2D and 3D machine vision systems market. However, the lack of efficient system operators might hamper the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market 2022-2026

Market Dynamics

The increasing investments in machine vision technology is one of the key drivers fueling the 2D and 3D machine vision systems market growth. The need for automated quality assurance has increased drastically in the last decade as industries have realized the importance of 2D and 3D machine vision systems in manufacturing processes. Significantly, companies are investing significantly in research and development (R&D) to enhance their product portfolios and are adopting advanced 2D and 3D machine vision systems in their factories. Such utilizations will drive the 2D and 3D machine vision systems market growth during the forecast period.

The lack of efficient system operators is one of the factors challenging the 2D and 3D machine vision systems market growth. The deployment of 2D and 3D machine vision systems have instilled a constant fear of unemployment among employees, as they fear that the workforce will be replaced by automated technologies. The vast industrial expertise of most employees, along with automated technologies, will help them bargain for more skilled and high-paying positions in the industry. It is important that employees across the globe are educated about operational and personal benefits. However, till then the 2D and 3D machine vision systems market is expected to have a negative impact.

2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market is segmented as below:

Technology

2D Machine Vision Systems



3D Machine Vision Systems

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market 2022-2026: Scope

The 2D and 3D machine vision systems market report covers the following areas:

2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market, including Acrovision Ltd., Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Balluff GmbH, Basler AG, Baumer Holding AG, Canon Inc., Cognex Corp., EPIC Systems Group LLC, HTE Technologies, IDS Imaging Development Systems Gmbh, Intel Corp., ISRA VISION AG, Keyence Corp., MATRIX VISION GmbH, MESH Automation Inc., OMNIVISION Technologies Inc., OMRON Corp., SICK AG, Simac Techniek NV, Teledyne DALSA Inc., TKH Group NV, and Tordivel AS.

2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist 2D and 3D machine vision systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 2D and 3D machine vision systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 2D and 3D machine vision systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 2D and 3D machine vision systems market vendors

2D And 3D Machine Vision Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.9 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acrovision Ltd., Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Balluff GmbH, Basler AG, Baumer Holding AG, Canon Inc., Cognex Corp., EPIC Systems Group LLC, HTE Technologies, IDS Imaging Development Systems Gmbh, Intel Corp., ISRA VISION AG, Keyence Corp., MATRIX VISION GmbH, MESH Automation Inc., OMNIVISION Technologies Inc., OMRON Corp., SICK AG, Simac Techniek NV, Teledyne DALSA Inc., TKH Group NV, and Tordivel AS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 2D Machine vision systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on 2D Machine vision systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on 2D Machine vision systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on 2D Machine vision systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on 2D Machine vision systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 3D machine vision systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on 3D machine vision systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on 3D machine vision systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on 3D machine vision systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on 3D machine vision systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Exhibit 89: Allied Vision Technologies GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 90: Allied Vision Technologies GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Allied Vision Technologies GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 Canon Inc.

Exhibit 92: Canon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Canon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Canon Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Canon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Canon Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Cognex Corp.

Exhibit 97: Cognex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Cognex Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Cognex Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 IDS Imaging Development Systems Gmbh

Exhibit 100: IDS Imaging Development Systems Gmbh - Overview



Exhibit 101: IDS Imaging Development Systems Gmbh - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: IDS Imaging Development Systems Gmbh - Key offerings

10.7 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 103: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 ISRA VISION AG

Exhibit 108: ISRA VISION AG - Overview



Exhibit 109: ISRA VISION AG - Business segments



Exhibit 110: ISRA VISION AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: ISRA VISION AG - Segment focus

10.9 Keyence Corp.

Exhibit 112: Keyence Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Keyence Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Keyence Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 OMRON Corp.

Exhibit 115: OMRON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: OMRON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: OMRON Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 118: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Simac Techniek NV

Exhibit 120: Simac Techniek NV - Overview



Exhibit 121: Simac Techniek NV - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Simac Techniek NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Simac Techniek NV - Segment focus

10.12 Tordivel AS

Exhibit 124: Tordivel AS - Overview



Exhibit 125: Tordivel AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Tordivel AS - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

