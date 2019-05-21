2degrees Goes Live with the BroadForward Next Generation Diameter Signaling Controller

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading New Zealand telecommunications provider 2degrees has adopted the BroadForward Next Generation Diameter Signaling Controller (BroadForward DSC). Based in Auckland, New Zealand, 2degrees is a full-service communications provider of nation-wide 3G and 4G and fixed broadband services and includes Voice, data, SMS and international roaming in more than 180 countries.

As an essential core network router, the BroadForward DSC provides 2degrees with Diameter Router Agent (DRA) and Diameter Edge Agent (DEA) functionality that works across 3G, 4G/LTE, Fixed/Wi-Fi networks and ultimately 5G networks. The software solution is designed specifically to facilitate multi-protocol routing and interworking with support for protocols such as Diameter, SS7, SIP, ENUM, RADIUS and HTTP. This allows 2degrees to reduce network complexity and costs by independently integrating and operating intelligent Diameter signaling scenarios across networks and vendor-specific implementations. The BroadForward DSC is widely adopted by leading global Mobile Network Operators, MVNOs and IPX providers.

Nick Read, 2degrees Head of Core and Security, "We pride ourselves in being New Zealand's number one telecom disruptor. In order for us to stay at the forefront of innovation, we are committed to keep investing in our network. With the adoption of the BroadForward DSC we have acquired the best software technology to support us reducing network complexity and costs, while ensuring we are ready to deal with the challenges of convergence and transition to 5G."

Taco Schoute, CEO of BroadForward, added, "The BroadForward DSC is a perfect fit for 2degrees, as the design of our multi-protocol software facilitates convergence and innovation. The BroadForward DSC offers engineers control of building and managing signaling scenarios across technologies, without any lock-in typically associated with products of legacy vendors."

About 2degrees

Back in 2009 2degrees burst into the market, fighting for fairness and a better choice in the New Zealand telco market. From day one, it challenged the status quo by halving the price of calls and texts and overnight freeing people to use their mobile for less than ever before. Since then, it has invested more than $680m into building its own new mobile network to cover 98.5% of the places that New Zealanders live and work. Then it acquired a NZ-based internet service provider in 2015 to offer ADSL, VDSL and UFB services, supported by award-winning, NZ-based customer care.

In 2017 it announced a maiden profit of $13.4m for the year ended December 31 2016. Today we're a fast-growing business with more than one million customers, a 1200-strong team and 55 retail outlets throughout the country. The company is based in Auckland, New Zealand. Two Degrees Mobile Limited operates as a subsidiary of Trilogy International Partners Inc. Visit 2degrees at https://www.2degreesmobile.co.nz/

About BroadForward

BroadForward is leader in intelligent signaling software for 2G/3G, 4G/LTE, 5G, IMS, Fixed, Wi-Fi, IPX and M2M networks. BroadForward delivers core network products for routing, interworking, security and number portability, designed for convergence across legacy and next generation networks. BroadForward's active 5G roadmap supports service providers with their network transition to Next Generation Core, and includes the Service Communication Proxy (SCP), Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP), 4G-5G interworking and multi-protocol signaling orchestration). All BroadForward products are hardware-agnostic and support network virtualization, OpenStack and cloud deployment. BroadForward's software development is entirely done in The Netherlands. BroadForward is four-time GSMA nominee for Best Mobile Technology. www.broadforward.com

SOURCE BroadForward